‘Good Manners’ updates and complicates the werewolf film

All monster movies are outcast stories on some level. No matter the size or lethal skill set, popular leviathans such as Frankenstein and Godzilla represent a breach of normal societal rule that results in acts of violence and death. Watching the forces of chaos and control collide helps reveal the dire consequences of pervasive alienation and fear.

Good Manners, a sly and ambitious new Brazilian oddity, does an extemporary job of exploring this dynamic through genre revisionism and subtle political critique. By infusing the classic werewolf story with undercurrents of class division, sexual awakening and economic unrest, it transcends horror movie clichés and astutely depicts the quiet terror of feeling invisible in the modern world.

Pregnant and alone, exiled socialite Ana (Marjorie Estiano) interviews potential nannies to help keep up her massive penthouse loft and baby prep. While unqualified on paper, Clara (Isabél Zuaa), a trained nurse in desperate need of employment, ends up getting the job thanks to her calming bedside manner.

Conventional wisdom would suggest these two women from very different backgrounds could never coexist personally or professionally. But the film’s first half is a surprisingly beautiful examination of support and burgeoning emotion. Co-directors/writers Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas drop the first signs of lychan influence during this section, and yet deeply felt character interactions give the horror movie tropes an added resonance.

To go into any further detail would risk spoiling the plot twists and tonal shifts that Good Manners (opening Friday, Sept. 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) has to offer. But one would be remiss not to emphasis the film’s willful and loving dedication to the motif of sacrifice. Time and again characters put themselves on the line for each other, and sometimes the circumstances turn tragic. If the moonlit nights of São Paulo teach us anything, it’s that loving and losing are synonymous.

Opening

Crime + Punishment: Compiled from four years’ worth of footage and audio recordings, filmmakers trace the lives and struggles of Black and Latino NYPD officers amidst a massive class action lawsuit. Opens Friday, Sept. 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Far From the Tree: A documentary that gives parents of children with Down syndrome, Autism and Dwarfism a voice to discuss the challenges their families face. Opens Friday, Sept. 7, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

God Bless the Broken Road: Jordin Sparks and Lindsay Pulsipher star in this drama about a widowed, financially strapped waitress who meets a successful racecar driver. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 7.

Madeline’s Madeline: A young teenager named Madeline (Helena Howard) is torn between an overprotective mother and a manipulative mentor. Opens Friday, Sept. 7, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinema and Angelika’s Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Peppermint: Jennifer Garner plays a vengeful mother who hunts down all of the gang members who murdered her family years before.

We the Animals: Three imaginative mixed-race siblings struggle to retain their childhood dreams while their parents deal with their own emotional and financial problems. Opens Friday, Sept. 7, at Angelika’s Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

The Wife: Glenn Close stars as an unhappy woman who questions whether she should join her husband (Jonathan Pryce) on a trip to Stockholm. Opens Friday, Sept. 7, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Overboard: Anna Farris and Eugenio Derbez headline this modern remake of the classic amnesia story made popular by the 1987 comedy. Screens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Las Americas Premium Outlet Malls in South Bay.

Mean Girls: Nails high school cliques and social contradictions like no other teen comedy. Don’t mess with the Lohan. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Casablanca: Often considered one of the great films of all time, Michael Curtiz’s wartime romance features Humphrey Bogart as a nightclub owner who protects his old flame (Ingrid Bergman) and her husband from Nazis. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6 through Saturday, Sept. 8, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

A Wrinkle in Time: Ava DuVernay’s big budget adaption of the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle stars Storm Reid as Meg, a young girl who traverses the galaxy looking for her missing scientist father. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Liberty Station North Promenade.

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon star in this cult classic about a newly engaged couple that happen upon a very strange cast of characters after their car breaks down. Screens at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Liberty Station North Promenade.

The Terminator: James Cameron’s high octane Sci-fi action film about a robotic killing machine sent back in time to kill a future resistance leader. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Arclight’s La Jolla Cinemas. ‘

Kill Bill: Vol. 1: The first part of Quentin Tarantino’s bravura diptych stars Uma Thurman’s as a left-for-dead assassin who springs back into action to enact revenge on her former colleagues. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at The Peal Hotel in Point Loma.