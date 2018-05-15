‘Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami’ moves to its own beat

× Expand Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami inhabits spaces so kinetically visceral and weird they feel synonymous with David Lynch’s films. In fact, a club sequence shot on low-fi video evokes the raw nightmarish energy of Twin Peaks: The Return and Inland Empire, two masterpieces that, like Jones herself, antagonize and challenge the status quo through ethereal imagery and rampaging sound design.

These aesthetic associations, accidental or not, subvert traditional conventions associated with the non-fiction portrait. Grace Jones’ combustible personality wouldn’t fit inside that particular box anyway, nor would a simplistic appraisal of her many professional and familial designations, including but not limited to performer; actor; businesswoman; superstar; mother; daughter. And so, editor/director Sophie Fiennes constructs an enigmatic film worthy of Jones’ persona.

More personal diary than history lesson, this woozy doc oscillates between scenes of public performances and private conversations, offering greater insight into Jones’ work ethic and family history. Sleek concert footage finds the performer donning ornate tribal masks, charting her every move without ever cutting to the audience. The late Jonathan Demme would have been proud.

Intimate scenes with friends and family are far grainier, as if Fiennes was shooting home movies for Jones as she travels to performances, records new music and visits family in her native Jamaica. This juxtaposition gives the film its humanist structure, aligning Jones’ creative expression, identity and personality as all part of one malleable life experience.

That Fiennes doesn’t try to artificially construct some grand emotional epiphany makes Bloodlight and Bami (opening Friday, May 18 at the Ken Cinema) all the more resonant. Simply spending time with her is interesting enough. One final note: Rarely does Jones as a subject acknowledge the camera, maybe because she’s too busy being herself to care.

Opening

Book Club: Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda play bored women who decide to spice up their lives by reading Fifty Shades of Grey. What a world.

Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the foul-mouthed, disfigured assassin who must battle a brute from the future named Cable (Josh Brolin) in this self aware Marvel sequel.

Let the Sunshine In: Juliette Binoche stars as a Parisian divorcee looking for love in Clarie Denis’ romantic comedy. Opens Friday, May 18, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word: German director Wim Wenders follows Pope Francis around the world on a speaking tour in this documentary.

Show Dogs: What happens when a Rottweiler goes undercover at a prestigious dog show? Hilarity, of course!

The Desert Bride: Paulina García stars in this relationship drama about a live-in maid who meets a traveling salesman and, in the process, ignites an unsuspecting romance. Opens Friday, May 18, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Escape: A woman sets out to reclaim her life in this stirring, emotionally rich look at what it means to start over. Stars Gemma Arterton and Dominic Cooper. Opens Friday, May 18, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Office Space: Damn it feels good to be a gangster in this classic workplace comedy from Mike Judge. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Arrangiarsi: When Matteo’s life falls apart, he moves into his 1985 VW camper van and begins a search for his father’s heritage, and, even more—the secret of Neapolitan pizza. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman reprises his role as the King of Wakanda in this stand-alone movie based on the Marvel comic book character. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 17 through Saturday, May 19, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Memento: In Christopher Nolan’s crime thriller, a man (Guy Pearce) is determined to find justice even though he is incapable of fully remembering the crime. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 18, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Passion of Joan of Arc: Carl Theodore Dryer’s classic silent film depicts the final days of the martyred French soldier. Screens with musical accompaniment at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at Copley Symphony Hall.

The Neverending Story: After entering a bookstore to escape pursuing bullies, a young boy becomes caught up in a fantasy story that takes him to a far off land. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Arclight Cinemas La Jolla.

The Fifth Element: Bruce Willis is an ex-soldier/taxi driver who must save the world in Luc Besson’s wild space opera. Screens at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, for Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: Matthew Broderick’s star-making turn as a school-skipping smart aleck anchors John Hughes’ classic comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.