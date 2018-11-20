‘Green Book’ believes people can change… for the better

× Expand Photo Credit: Universal Pictures GREEN BOOK Viggo Mortensen as Tony Vallelonga and Mahershala Ali as Dr. Donald Shirley in "Green Book," directed by Peter Farrelly.

In this day and age, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to believe that racist people can ultimately learn to be tolerant. Which makes the jagged optimism of the 1960s-set Green Book still feel like a fantasy despite being based on actual events. In telling the story of an unlikely friendship between two very stubborn men, director Peter Farrelly’s tender and charming film considers how time spent and experience can ultimately erase hatred. That is, if the participants are willing to change.

Green Book is very aware of the ideological divide it hopes to bridge. Italian bouncer Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) grows immediately uncomfortable upon seeing two Black maintenance workers in his home. He even goes so far as to throw away the water glasses they touched, much to the chagrin of his more progressive wife, Dolores (Linda Cardellini).

If Tony’s intolerance is dormant, simmering beneath the surface, Dr. Don Shirley’s (Mahershala Ali) fortitude resonates outward with every perfectly enunciated word and musical note played. The legendary concert pianist exudes poise but that, too, is just a façade to cover up insecurities of confused masculinity and sexuality.

The two men are thrust together when Tony takes a job driving Dr. Shirley to various stops on a three-month concert tour through the Deep South. Along the way, they must navigate the local policies of segregation, unwelcome wagons and the occasional bigot.

Farrelly has long been a master of the comedic road trip (see Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, and There’s Something About Mary), but Green Book expands human interactions beyond the bizarre and grotesque. Both Mortensen and Ali commit wholeheartedly to the prickly discomfort of being trapped in a car with someone who threatens your worldview.

The fact that Green Book turns this setup into one of the more hopeful and humanist cinematic efforts of recent years is a miracle. It’s one that, despite the film’s themes, seems impossible to imagine happening in real life.

At Eternity’s Gate: Willem Dafoe plays Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s moving biopic that covers the later period of the tormented painter’s life. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Creed II: With the help of trainer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), young boxer Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) faces off against the son of an infamous Russian fighter in this sequel to the 2015 drama. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 21 in wide release.

Green Book: An Italian bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) takes a driving job chauffeuring for a Black concert pianist (Mahershala Ali) on tour in the 1960s Deep South. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 21 in wide release.

Maria By Callas: This intimate documentary tells the story of the famous Greek-American through her own interviews, photos and home video recordings.Opens Friday, Nov. 23, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Monrovia, Indiana: Iconic Filmmaker Frederick Wiseman documents the day-to-day experiences of those living and working in the farming community of Monrovia, Indiana. Opens Friday, Nov. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Possum: A disgraced children’s puppeteer must confront his sinister stepfather and a hideous puppet in order to escape the dark horrors of his past. Opens Friday, Nov. 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: In this sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, the titular video game character discovers a Wi-Fi router in his video game arcade and gets transported to a whole new adventure. Opens Wednesday, Nov. 21 in wide release.

Robin Hood: Taron Egerton plays the iconic young crusader who leads a revolt against the British crown with the help of Little John (Jamie Foxx). Opens Wednesday, Nov. 21 in wide release.

Back to the Future: In this classic comedy from the 1980s, Michael J. Fox plays a young man who accidentally travels back in time and then has to save his family from disappearing forever. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Crazy Rich Asians: When a Singaporean playboy decides to invite his American girlfriend to the wedding of the century, his wealthy family is sent into a tizzy. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Love Actually: Multiple stories of romance and heartbreak intersect in this popular Christmas movie that stars Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Hugh Grant among others. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Black Panther: T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to the African nation of Wakanda and is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of the nation and the entire world at risk. Free screening at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The House That Jack Built: Lars von Trier’s latest provocation follows the exploits of a philosophically minded serial killer (Matt Dillon) over the course of 12 years. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Rocky: Sylvester Stallone wrote the script for and stars in this iconic sports movie about a loser boxer from Philadelphia who gets a shot at the heavyweight title. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.