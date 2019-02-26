‘Greta’ is on the prowl

× Expand Greta

No performer does unhinged quite like Isabelle Huppert. Maybe that’s because the iconic French actress plays crazy so close to the vest. In films like Claude Chabrol’s La Cérémonie, Michael Haneke’s The Piano Teacher and David O. Russell’s I Heart Huckabees, her characters appear eerily calm on the outside, but house internal demons that inevitably emerge in the form of raging sex or violence.

Huppert’s predatory eyes usually cue that something bad is going to happen. But in Neil Jordan’s deliciously bonkers new thriller, Greta, it’s her dancing feet. As the film’s eponymous villain, Huppert moves through spaces like a tap dancing ghost much to the chagrin of her traumatized young prey.

Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) recently moved to NYC hoping for a fresh start after her mother’s death. She’s mostly naïve to the dangers of urban living, ignoring her wealthy but savvy roommate Erica (Maika Monroe) who warns her that the “city is going to eat you alive.” These fateful words echo the stakes of fairy tales and Red Riding Hood in particular. One of Jordan’s previous films (1984’s The Company of Wolves) even put a gothic and surreal spin on that classic narrative.

One day while riding the subway, Frances finds an abandoned handbag that belongs to one Greta Hideg (Huppert) and decides to return it personally. Despite the extreme age gap, both women quickly become friends. Frances desperately wants to recapture the maternal relationship she has lost, while Greta embraces the idea of having a surrogate to replace her estranged daughter now living in Paris.

Despite concerns voiced by Erica and plenty of creepy foreshadowing, Frances rationalizes her deepening relationship with Greta until obvious red flags finally reveal themselves. At this point, Jordan’s film shows its teeth, and they are sharper than expected. Greta’s annoying phone calls at all hours of the night quickly morph into obsessive stalking. Frances’ first real bite of the rotten Big Apple is a doozy.

A renowned Irish auteur whose diverse filmography jumps between genres, Jordan twists and contorts conventional thriller tropes to maximize Greta’s unshakeable neediness. The unpredictability of her actions eventually seeps into the aesthetics—a riveting and lucid sequence midway through the film pivots between dream and reality with effortless precision.

Blurred lines are Greta’s specialty. The gaps between companionship and obsession, kindness and guile, trust and doubt are much thinner than most like to admit. Frances experiences the slippery slope firsthand; most interestingly, though, Greta’s tactics merge digital stalking (texting and photography used with malicious glee) with old school confrontation.

Relying heavily on Huppert’s singular presence to keep its maniacal momentum alive, Jordan’s film uses her visage to successfully balance the tone between campy and creep out. This pushes Moretz into permanent victim status without much to do aside from screaming and clawing for life, the scared-straight woman to Greta’s big bad wolf.

Unlike Jordan’s previous film Byzantium, which tweaked the vampire construct with an impressionistic style, Greta (opening Friday, March 1) falls more in line with the neo-stalker narratives perfected by Brian De Palma. But it’s a film less concerned with voyeurism or sex than the idea of ultimate control manifesting itself in two ways: emotional and physical. When Greta is denied the former, she transitions to the latter. Huppert’s performance consistently lives between these two competing elements, giving her character volatility that is also rooted in desperation.

But what is the core of Greta’s particularly nutty frenzy? Jordan refuses to psychoanalyze and only infers answers. The film positions her as an omniscient and unstoppable force that is nostalgic for a time when domesticity could mask the destructive power dynamics between abusive parents and their children. Fables have a way of revealing the nightmarish implications of utopian façades, and Greta does exactly that.