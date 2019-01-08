‘Hale County This Morning, This Evening’ discovers so much

× Expand Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Thick smoke from a burning tire billows upwards as sharp rays of sunlight try to pierce through the haze. Like many immersive moments in the new documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening, director RaMell Ross captures this stunning shot almost by accident. Off screen, an elderly bystander can be heard inquiring about the filmmaker’s intentions. Ross strikes up a casual conversation with the man before eventually stating, “We need more black folks making photos in the area.”

Silent film footage of an actor in blackface emerging from foliage interrupts the sequence, further complicating themes of identity and community. Representation can so easily be manipulated and weaponized when the ideologies of those behind the viewfinder are morally corrupt. Hale County This Morning, This Evening functions as a grassroots counterpoint to this racist history.

Opening title cards explain that Ross’ process of “discovering” began after taking a job teaching basketball and photography in this section of rural Alabama. Describing his still images and video in this way suggests an aesthetic openness to rhythms and patterns, heartaches and joys. Without the crutch of talking-head interviews or voice-over narration, Ross juxtaposes public spaces with private ones, conveying the social and political currents of a community via the voices of its citizens.

Mixing vérité filmmaking with flourishes like time-lapse photography, jump cuts and superimposed images, Hale County seeks to fracture the banalities and stereotypes of classic regional portraitures. Ross creates a loose structure around the lives of young black people like Daniel, a college-bound basketball player confronting the very real limitations of his career prospects. Locals such as Boosie and Kyrie, however, are in a much different place in their lives; the couple already has one toddler and twins on the way.

Ross listens to his subjects instead of cross-examining them. His camera floats through living rooms and locker rooms, baptisms and basketball games, exhibiting the same patience and empathy one would expect in an educator. But there’s also an element of volatility to Hale County, a sense that the experimental tones and audio blips are ripping at the fabric of everyday life to reveal a deeper uncertainty.

No wonder Ross returns often to places of worship, such as the church whose worshipers weep freely as they pray together, or to the college gymnasium, where Daniel and his teammates at Selma University’s basketball team practice their own kind of religion.

If Hale County chooses to immerse itself in environments occupied by groups of people rather than excavate individual subjects and their personal lives, it remains a compassionate film nonetheless. Boosie and Kyrie experience the elation of childbirth only to be quickly faced with numbing grief. When there are no more words to be said, Ross utilizes title cards with questions and transitional statements to advance the malleable narrative.

In a year of many great documentaries (Bisbee ’17, Minding the Gap, Did You Ever Wonder Who Fired the Gun?), Ross’ film stands out for its curiosity and questioning of stylistic norms. “How do we not frame someone,” reads one of the title cards, again touching on the aesthetic, social and economic disenfranchisement people of color continue to experience.

In this context, Hale County This Morning, This Evening (opening Friday, Jan. 18, at Digital Gym Cinema) makes for a fascinating double bill with Frederick Wiseman’s Monrovia, Indiana, another documentary embedded in the currents of small town rural America. While one captures the prevailing energy and strength of a community trying to persevere, the other watches from an objective perch as slow-motion decline sets in like rigor mortis.

Elliptical and elusive, Ross’ stirring collection of images and confessions has no real beginning or end. The discovering will never really conclude, and it never should.