‘Have a Nice Day’ is anything but nice

× Expand Strand Releasing HAVE A NICE DAY Have A Nice Day

Any pleasantries in Have a Nice Day end with its title. Liu Jian’s bleak, animated neo-noir operates at street level in the gutters and alleyways of modern industrial China. Smokestacks stretch high into the sky looming over cracked infrastructure and loitering vagabonds. Those with enough energy to move are propelled forward by pipe dreams of wealth and freedom, dead-end imaginings conjured up to pass the time and shoot the shit. Capitalism has rooted itself into the collective subconscious like a virus that spreads with every impulsive decision.

One of the many afflicted, Xiao Zhang (voiced by Zhu Changlong) decides to steal a bag of mafia money in order to remedy his girlfriend’s botched plastic surgery. This infuriates crime boss Uncle Liu (Yang Siming), who promptly dispatches one of his most reliable assassins, a solemn butcher named Skinny (Ma Xiaofeng), to deliver a pound of flesh. That he makes the call while torturing one of his childhood friends over an unpaid debt speaks to the film’s casual viciousness.

Have a Nice Day splinters outward to include other prickly narrative barbs. News of Xiao’s theft travels quickly through seedy social circles, riling up lowlifes who would otherwise balk at sticking their neck out from the shadows. Usually introduced in pairs, these characters feed off of each other’s desperation or cynicism until they garner the fleeting courage to act.

Audible references to Donald Trump and Brexit root Liu’s film in our modern malaise of endless dislocation. But the characters themselves are less interested in the impact of global developments than the immediacy of their economic survival. Talk of start-up companies and financial independence represent the worthless proliferation of delusional words that are usually followed by acts of sudden violence.

Clocking in at a brisk 77 minutes, Have a Nice Day is a lean and mean breaker of wills, residing somewhere between misanthropic and nihilistic. Experienced killers like Skinny navigate the toxic landscape with numbing indifference, while the weak are left to experience permanent trepidation. The only thing that connects them all is self-worth defined by money. Xiao’s brazenly misguided decision to risk everything for something as superficial as cosmetic surgery starts to make a lot of sense when filtered through this logic.

Liu eschews straightforward film noir conventions, instead favoring strange tonal tangents that help complicate the seemingly simple motivations born from greed. One such example occurs when an elevator ride to the gallows is interrupted by a rousing karaoke video that doubles as a dream sequence for the occupants.

Vibrant images conjured from China’s past propaganda machine are appropriated to envision what Shangri-La looks like for cash-strapped vandals. As if to invoke the complete opposite mood, Have a Nice Day cuts away to the sublime picture of vast ocean waves delicately changing color. Is this meant to remind the viewer that somewhere far away from all this man-made madness, Mother Nature soldiers on as a visual compliment to the film’s opening Tolstoy quote? If so, the solace feels otherworldly in a film otherwise devoid of it.

Speaking of higher beings, when the topic of religion comes up in conversation both God and Buddha are described as “big bosses,” synonymous with Uncle Liu in terms of power and sway. Conversely, technology is often referred to fondly, especially by Yellow Eyes (Cao Kou), a budding inventor who happily inserts himself into the mayhem. Without it, he says, “we just can’t win.” Exactly who and what victory he’s referring to is up for interpretation.

Have a Nice Day (opening Friday, Feb. 23 at Digital Gym Cinema and Angelika Film Centre - Carmel Mountain), ends with a freeway kerfuffle reminiscent of the grand finale in Johnnie To’s Drug War. More broadly, it’s a savage takedown of China’s hypocrisy toward capitalism, as if the great director Jia Zhangke reimaged No Country For Old Men, only meaner.