‘Her Smell’ is a hypnotic rock ‘n’ roll rager

New York-based filmmaker Alex Ross Perry has spent the last decade making slow-moving tragedies about characters in complete denial and suffering from crippling psychological neuroses. In order to avoid confronting personal failure, these characters verbally attack those who question their warped perspective of the world, creating an environment where words and ideas are weaponized to inflict maximum damage.

The scathing literary ensembles Listen Up Philip and Golden Exits both feature Jason Schwartzman, an actor who symbolizes the fragile male ego imploding in real time. On the flipside, Elisabeth Moss has come to embody the tormented women of Perry’s work, most notably as the frazzled painter Catherine who experiences a brutal mental breakdown in Queen of Earth.

Her Smell finds Perry once again leaning on the estimable Moss to deliver a performance of unbridled mania and endurance. This time it’s as a crumbling rock ‘n’ roll icon named Becky Something, whose creative and emotional self-destruction is told in five single-location segments.

After the latest live performance of Becky’s girl band Something She, drummer Dottie O.Z. (Dylan Gelula) and bassist Marielle Hell (Agyness Deyn) try to dodge their volatile lead singer’s extreme mood swings and faux-spiritual ramblings. The cramped backstage catacombs, comprised of poorly lit green rooms and dank hallways, make the bandmembers’ escape nearly impossible. When Becky’s ex-husband (Dan Stevens) appears with his new girlfriend, it only throws more gasoline on an already combustible situation.

Becky clearly has an alcohol and drug problem, but those addictions pale in comparison to her rampant self-mythologizing. Like many musical geniuses, she constructs a success narrative where her own talents and creative decisions erase the contributions of other collaborators. Marielle and Dottie reach their breaking points at different moments in the film, while others in Becky’s orbit, including mother Ania (Virginia Madsen) and manager Howard (Eric Stoltz), justify their continued association despite maelstroms of abusive behavior.

Dottie refers to these extended tantrums as “The Becky Show,” and in multiple respects they are self-serving performances meant to distract from the real issues at play. Moss delivers these payloads of spite and venom in nasty diatribes that make Perry’s previous cinematic arguments look like bush league bickering.

It would be natural to expect Her Smell to end the way so many pop culture downward spirals do, with overdose or suicide. Yet, Moss and Perry don’t perpetuate that mythical narrative either, choosing instead to show how Becky’s psychological demons continue on through sobriety and potential redemption.

The narrative dexterity elevates the impact of Her Smell even further. Working once again with longtime cinematographer Sean Price Williams, Perry transitions from the drugged out lunacy of its first parts into a quiet Bergman-style chamber piece. Now in self-imposed isolation, Becky begins to honestly assess the long-term damage she’s caused to her young daughter and bandmates. During these eerily silent moments of reflection she finally realizes the extent of her scorched earth lifestyle.

Perry has never been one for hopeful endings. If anything, his track record suggests the deepest cynicism for reconciliation and changed habits. “I’ve never seen this room sober,” Becky says upon entering her old dressing space for the first time in years, foreshadowing a potential gut punch to come. While Her Smell doesn’t provide anything definitive regarding the future, it certainly affords her the opportunity to experience the heightened rush of performing without intoxicants clouding her memory.

In a final sequence beautifully reminiscent of the conclusion to Jonathan Demme’s Ricki and the Flash, Becky and the creative women who helped prop her up for so many years, share the stage as equals in a stirring musical performance. Amazingly, the moment is redemptive without feeling sentimental or therapeutic. None of the anger that fueled Becky’s downfall gets diminished. Moss’ transfixing shifts between agonizing doubt and gleeful elation prove that to be true.

Her Smell (opening Friday, April 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park) recognizes that the root causes of pain never really go away. But staring them down in the spotlight helps ease their stranglehold.