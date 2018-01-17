‘Hostiles’ surveys the landscape of savagery

× Expand Hostiles

To paraphrase the D.H. Lawrence quote that begins Hostiles, something deep within the American soul enables us to kill effortlessly without pause. Having spent decades eradicating Cheyenne peoples in the territory of New Mexico, U.S. Army Captain Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale) stands as the embodiment of this observation. Having committed countless acts of atrocity in the name of god and country, he’s become callused to the human consequences of murder.

Scott Cooper’s very serious Western is a reckoning of sorts for Blocker’s ilk. The year is 1892, and the times they are a-changin’. Liberal politicians want to resettle the Native Americans on tribal lands and reservations making way for railroads and industry to bring the land stability. Roughneck commanders are being phased out, and unceremoniously so in Blocker’s case; he’s forced into escorting sickly old nemesis Chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) back to Montana so that he can die in peace.

Along the trail, Blocker’s convoy happens upon a traumatized woman (Rosamund Pike) whose family had been slaughtered by rogue Comanche. This is just one of multiple deviations from the original plot trajectory, revealing Hostiles to be more an elliptical exploration of savagery rather than your traditional character study.

Cooper has dabbled in western aesthetics with uneven contemporary genre films like Crazy Heart and Out of the Furnace, but the historical setting in Hostiles (opening Friday, Jan. 19) gives him more leeway to thoroughly examine male repression.

Bale’s anti-hero sucks up all the air in each scene, leaving little room for bit characters played by Timothée Chalamet, Jesse Plemons and Ben Foster. Only the two harrowing monologues by Rory Cochrane’s conflicted soldier resonate with emotional force. Often a formidable exercise in Western angst, Hostiles also dwells in the misery of a one-man reckoning, spending way too much time burying bodies without really getting at the heart of why they were killed in the first place.

Opening

12 Strong: In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the first wave of U.S. Special Forces confront the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

Den of Thieves: An elite and brutal tactical unit in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department must track down a new crew of bank robbers with nothing to lose. Stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Félicité: A singer in a bar in the Congo capital of Kinshasa has her life thrown into turmoil when her 14-year-old son gets into a terrible car accident. Opens Friday, Jan. 19, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool: Screen icon Gloria Grahame lives out her final days having an affair with a younger man in this biopic from director Paul McGuigan. Opens Friday, Jan. 19, at Landmark Hillcrest at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.

Hostiles: Christian Bale stars as a brutal Army captain based in New Mexico tasked with escorting a Cheyenne chief back to his native Montana in Scott Cooper’s classical Western.

Phantom Thread: In Paul Thomas Anderson’s ravaging two-handers, Daniel Day-Lewis plays a renowned London dressmaker who begins a complicated relationship with an equally stubborn waitress (Vicky Krieps).

One Time Only

Pitch Perfect: Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow star in this 2012 comedy about a group of misfit college students who join a once renowned all-girls singing group and shakes things up. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Blade Runner 2049: The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 Sci-fi finds Ryan Gosling’s K tracking rogue replicants only to discover a far more menacing plot. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

There’s Something About Mary: Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz lead the classic Farrelly brothers comedy in which a man gets a chance to date his dream girl from high school. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.