‘Hotel Mumbai’ is an unflinching portrait of a terrorist act

From a technical standpoint, it’s hard to imagine a more brutal and unflinching orchestration of mass violence than the acts depicted in Hotel Mumbai. Anthony Maras’ docudrama—based on the multi-pronged attack perpetrated by Pakistani militants on the Indian metropolis in 2008—unfolds in an eerily tactical fashion that, for the most part, strips away any manipulating stylistic factors.

The terrorists arrive unheeded via speedboats before splitting up into teams and dispersing throughout the city. After depicting the initial massacre at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Maras’ film takes place entirely at the embattled Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ongoing attacks at other locations are represented through television coverage and archival footage.

Here, Hotel Mumbai focuses most intensely on the horrific details. Guests are gunned down by machine gun fire as the attackers exhibit ruthless disregard for human life. The initial mayhem subsides to create a cat-and-mouse game of survival for the remaining patrons and staff.

Maras centers his narrative on an American architect (Armie Hammer), who is recently married to an Indian woman (Nazanin Boniadi), as well as a working class hotel waiter (Dev Patel) whose young family helplessly await news of his survival at home. The film infuses their situational struggles with sacrifice, guilt and loss.

Hotel Mumbai (opening Friday, March 29, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain) is at its most sobering when it refuses to indulge in Hollywood theatrics. One sequence, in which a nanny nearly suffocates a newborn trying to keep their location secret, is incredibly difficult to watch, but is also indicative of the messy scenarios that arise under extreme duress.

Alas, Maras can’t sustain this level of nauseating suspense. To do so would turn off even the more hardened art filmgoer. Simplistic threads of heroism and humanization are invariably presented on a silver platter, because in a situation this awful there has to be something positive to embrace, even if it doesn’t ring true.

Opening

Ash is the Purest White: Jia Zhangke’s epic, expansive and incisive critique of modern Chinese history and genre iconography. Opens Friday, March 29, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Dumbo: Tim Burton puts his particular artistic spin on the classic Disney animation about a circus elephant that can fly. Opens in wide release Friday, March 29.

The Aftermath: In post-WWII Hamburg, a British colonel (Jason Clarke) and his wife (Keira Knightley) are relocated to a house whose previous German owner causes tensions to arise. Opens Friday, March 29, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

The Mustang: A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation program involving horses, which helps inspire hope where none otherwise existed. Opens Friday, March 29, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Tears of War: Immigration lawyer Lilia Velasquez and Syrian refugee Huda Alsidnawi each give their perspectives on the current crisis in Syria in this documentary. Screens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Women’s Museum of California in Point Loma.

The Grand Budapest Hotel: Wes Anderson’s beguiling story of a professional hotel concierge who mentors a young upstart as conflict looms in the Eastern European region. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Acqua di Marzo: A young man returns to his hometown to visit his dying grandmother. Memories come flooding back during the visit after he’s reunited with women from his past. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

If Beale Street Could Talk: Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel tells the story of a young black in 1960s Harlem who face systemic racism and injustice. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

On the Way to School: This documentary follows four different students from different countries as they walk to school, sometimes enduring extreme weather and distances to receive an education. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park.

The Matrix: Keanu Reeves stars as the mysterious Neo, a regular man who enters a simulated version of modern society in order to save mankind from being slaves to computer overlords. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Office Space: Mike Judge wrote and directed this scathingly funny satire about a group of white-collar workers who are driven slowly insane by their corporate jobs. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Grease: This special sing-a-long screening will let you revisit your favorite songs from the classic musical starring John Travolta and Oliva Newton-John as star-crossed high school lovers. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.