‘I Am Not a Witch’ stands up for the voiceless

Films with titles that double as declarative statements are typically overt in nature. Not so in the case of I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni’s striking debut feature, which packs a subtle gut punch by effortlessly mixing absurdist social critique and magical realism. The jarring tonal synergy suggests an ideological and spiritual space in crisis, one in which mob mentality flourishes while individual identity suffers.

Economic depression, extreme drought and corrupt government institutions have left the citizens of modern day Zambia with very little reason to believe their future prosperity lies with progressive ideologies. Instead, most rural communities still rely on fundamentalist religious beliefs and archaic superstitions to enact law and order. Accusations of witchcraft are commonly lobbed to incite fear, settle a grudge or expel outsiders from everyday society.

A nameless eight-year-old girl (Maggie Mulubwa) suffers this exact fate thanks to unproven hysterical claims made by multiple villagers. As punishment, she is exiled to a colony of indicted women marked by facial scarring and bound to massive spools by lengthy fluttering white ribbon. According to the opportunistic municipal official named Mr. Banda (Henry B.J. Phiri), who oversees the encampment, the fabric prevents the “witches” from flying away.

The older women of the colony quickly become protective of the child, who they christen as Shula, a name that implies being physically and emotionally uprooted. Before long, Mr. Banda also takes an interest, carting the girl around the country like some mystical zoo animal. Shula presides over kangaroo courts acting as judge and jury, even making live television appearances to promote commercial products on behalf of the state.

Nyoni films these segments mostly from Shula’s point-of-view, calling attention to the gross misconduct by adults against an innocent child. Her stoic expressions remain defiantly aloof until Mr. Banda’s wife, herself once a captive of the witch colony, explains the potential virtues of conforming to this new reality. For one moment, Shula smiles and acts like a child freed of any trauma or burden.

That sense of freedom and ease evaporates almost immediately. Shula experiences more indignities at the hands of Mr. Banda and is even threatened by random strangers due to her newfound celebrity status, all while being paraded around for someone else’s profit. Other women in the community are forced to sit on display for white and black tourists alike. The film’s most horrifying scene involves one fair-skinned woman’s attempt to photograph Shula while hiding in the darkness of an enclosure.

I Am Not a Witch provides a ruthless indictment of rotten government policies by revealing the cowardice and desperation that underlines their fear mongering tactics. While Mr. Banda and his flunkies turn Shula into a living testament to their inhumane practices, Nyoni presents her more as a witness, one whose unspoken testimony defines the subtext of every crisp image.

Visually, the film uses slow long takes and tracking shots to suggest a ghostly nomadic quality. Vulnerable characters are often stuck in place while the camera drifts by them through space, making any sort of movement a symbolic and privileged gesture. Pops of sharp color juxtapose with wide screen vistas of dead foliage and trees, which only serves to further complicate what’s real and subjective.

Music also plays a crucial role in establishing furious shifts in mood. Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” harken from the heavens above during key transitions, and Estelle’s “American Boy” filters through muted earphones during the heartbreaking finale. Both tracks come to represent a slight breach of Western culture into Zambia’s traditional façade, suggesting that the government’s persistent manipulation of the old ways is entirely self-serving.

Throughout I Am Not a Witch (opening Friday, Sept. 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park), Shula mostly complies with the fallacies preached by her captors, while never uttering the film title’s defiant words. The dispassionate system has rendered her completely voiceless, so the film must speak loud enough for them both.