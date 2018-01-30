‘In the Fade’ is a hot button misfire

× Expand In the Fade

Rain drenches much of In the Fade, as if modern Germany was experiencing its own personal end of days. The torrential downpour helps to hammer home an obvious tonal seriousness usually reserved for Hallmark Channel tragedy. But in this case, it frames Katja (Diane Kruger) who’s suffering greatly during the weeks after her husband and son are killed in a terrorist bombing.

Director Fatih Akin (Head-On) uses the central character’s lingering trauma to confront Europe’s current identity crisis from a personal perspective. Kruger commits wholeheartedly, exhibiting genuine vulnerability despite derivative dialogue and plot points that feel rehashed from other revenge films.

When asked about potential suspects, Katja instantly knows that “Nazis” committed the crime. Her suspicion is never explained in any way by the film’s script or directorial choices, but she’s proven right a few scenes later when the perpetrators are revealed to be hardline right-wing extremists. Such abrupt rationale is indicative of In the Fade’s lazy approach to topical filmmaking, and one that persists throughout.

This sets the stage for a lengthy court battle in which Katja watches as inefficient bureaucracy and manipulative lawyering lead to a cycle of injustice. Not satisfied, Akin tacks on a half-assed third act where she attempts to enact revenge in the most symbolic way imaginable.

In the Fade (opening Friday, Feb. 2) is meant to be a blunt object against the recent tide of nationalism and racist ideologies, but it’s almost completely ineffective at achieving those goals. Akin clumsily handles Katja’s personal reckoning; her descent into madness has all the formalities of the standard issue breakdown (attempted suicide, complicated vengeance, moral reckoning).

If Inglorious Basterds and FX’s The Bridge have proven anything, it’s that Kruger can be a force on screen when given the right material. In the Fade may offer a juicy leading role on paper, but it doesn’t come close to doing her talents justice.

