‘Incredibles 2’ keeps its powers all in the family

In one form or fashion, parents spend most waking moments trying to shield their children from the impending realities of adulthood. This is not unlike the one-way relationship superheroes forge with helpless citizens during multiple city-killing disasters in The Incredibles, Pixar’s mid-century modern gem from 2004. Responsibility lies at the heart of both interconnections, and writer/director Brad Bird purposefully (and blissfully) aligns private sacrifices with those made on the world’s grandest stage.

The film’s central conflict upends both dynamics: Faced with mounting negative press from expensive acts of destruction, American politicians make the rash decision to criminalize “Supers” like Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), forcing these paladins to accept an unexceptional life of conformity as Bob and Helen Parr.

The married couple’s outlaw status affects their two young children even more profoundly. Denied an opportunity to develop their powers and identities, speedy tween Dash (Spencer Fox) and moody teen Violet (Sarah Vowell) act out in order to break free of repression. With so many themes and ideas at play in the original, it seemed natural that Pixar and Bird would eventually develop a sequel. Ironically, despite taking 14 years to arrive in theaters, Incredibles 2 picks up immediately where its predecessor left off, a creative decision that solidifies the film’s sense of time and space while blurring our own.

Dash and Violet’s increased self-awareness has permanently altered the Parr family dynamic. A breakneck opening action sequence showcases less a team effort than individual pursuits of a burrowing bank robber called The Underminer, whose havoc-wreaking chaos ends up landing both Bob and Helen’s alter super egos back in the unwanted spotlight. Further social exile seems definite until media moguls Winston (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener) recruit the Parr matriarch for an elaborate crime-fighting publicity campaign, hoping to change the public’s perception of superheroes.

Unlike the original, Incredibles 2 dedicates a lot of energy to advancing a more conventional plot. Elastigirl must track down an anti-capitalist terrorist named The Screenslaver who uses every type of monitor to control minds. This leaves Bob begrudgingly in charge of all things parental, including but not limited to teaching Dash “new math,” providing emotional support for Violet’s first date, and solving the nuclear bomb of competing powers that is their infant Jack-Jack.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the domestic angst—ripe with comedic banter and slapstick—that resonates more than Bird’s kinetic fight scenes or gravity defying chases through the sky. An incredibly funny set piece depicting Bob’s first night alone with the kids taps into a parental anxiety that hits very close to home. Battling nefarious villains intent on global domination is peanuts compared to controlling Jack-Jack’s shape-shifting mood swings or Dash’s hyper hyperactivity.

Eventually, the A and B narratives collide with mixed results. But Bird injects enough sincerity and affection to forgive his clumsier attempts at making statements about governmental oversight, rampant consumerism and technological obsession, all obvious parallels with reality that don’t easily cohere. Incredibles 2 works best when it keeps things simple, focusing on how characters process everyday frustrations requiring supreme patience.

Many of Bird’s best feature films pay special attention to the theme of sacrifice in relation to parents and parental figures (The Iron Giant remaining to this day his ultimate achievement). Incredibles 2 bafflingly veers away from this motif, celebrating worthy topical elements in simplistic ways while striving to right the political wrongs established in the first film. It’s an inherently less personal experience as a result.

On the whole, though, Incredibles 2 (opening wide Friday, June 15) celebrates parental flexibility—compromises made and pride swallowed—as an art form perfected over a life’s work. To paraphrase the Parr’s great superhero costume designer Edna Mode (voiced by Bird himself), parenting is a worthy vocation when done right. The same could be said of saving the world, but that can always wait until after bedtime.