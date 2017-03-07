‘Kedi’ walks the streets with Istanbul’s nomadic cats

× Expand Kedi

"People who can’t love animals can’t love people.”

This quote comes early in Kedi, Ceyda Torun’s documentary about the nomadic street cats of Istanbul, and emphasizes the necessity of empathy in any community. What could have easily been a standard fluff piece about pet lovers actually evolves into a thoughtful city symphony where animals and humans are always on equal footing.

The interview subjects are shopkeepers, boatmen, artists, street vendors and restaurant owners, all working citizens of Turkey’s lower and middle class. Collectively, they see cats as witnesses to history, symbols of culture worthy of our deep respect and admiration. Such feelings seem to be at odds with the governmental and capitalist forces that are slowly changing the city’s physical framework by building new skyscrapers.

Each subject fondly preens over their respective pet as if they were talking about a family member. But their observations often turn philosophical, expressing the positive psychological impact these animals have. These people have experienced trauma and heartbreak, but simply being around their cats enables them to see the world from a hopeful vantage point.

Visually, the film is often redundant, cutting to b-rolls of cats perusing alleyways and corridors, sleeping on tarmacs or scaling rooftops like Irma Vep. Admittedly, the film is more interested in patient juxtapositions that further its themes of human/feline interconnectedness.

Considering Turkey’s political crises and ongoing crackdowns against terrorism, the film’s exclusive positivity feels naïve at times. Yet this very lightness provides a meaningful respite from the wave of darkness currently washing over the globe. While not entirely substantive, it offers a crucial reminder that reciprocity comes in all shapes and sizes, putting a breezy new spin on give and take.

Kedi opens Friday, March 10, at the Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

Opening

Catfight: Two former college friends living very different lives meet up at a reunion only to become embroiled in a feud. Opens Friday, March 10, at Digital Gym Cinema.

Classics at the Ken: Double Indemnity, Seven Samurai, and McCabe and Mrs. Miller lead a week of classic programming at the Ken Cinema. Opens Friday, March 10.

Kedi: This documentary interviews everyday citizens who care for nomadic cats in Istanbul.

Kong: Skull Island: A team of explorers and soldiers mistakenly cross into the domain of monsters and encounter King Kong.

Land of Mine: A group of German POWs is forced to dig up 2 million landmines at the end of WWII.

Lovesong: Jena Malone and Riley Keough star in this tender drama about two friends who develop a romantic bond that threatens to destabilize their lives. Opens Friday, March 10, at Digital Gym Cinema.

The Ottoman Lieutenant: An American nurse falls in love with a Turkish soldier during the tumultuous days of WWI.

Wolves: Michael Shannon plays the volatile father of a high school basketball star whose gambling addition threatens to destroy his family. Opens Friday, March 10, at Digital Gym Cinema.

One Time Only

The NeverEnding Story: A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book in this film by Wolfgang Peterson. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Edge of Seventeen: Screens Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Halloween: John Carpenter’s classic slasher movie concerns a teenager who is methodically stalked by a giant madman in a spooky mask. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Digital Gym Cinema.

Animal House: A group of college outcasts start up their own fraternity in this gross out comedy from starring John Belushi. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.