‘Landline’ doesn’t glamorize the good old analog days

Looking back through rose-colored glasses, the 1990s might seem like simpler times, a pre-Internet and post-Communism sweet spot ripe for nostalgic interpretation. But Gillian Robespierre’s wise romantic comedy Landline refuses to accept the false narrative that sex, romance and coming of age were any less complicated before the advent of smartphones and online dating. Instead, the film tries to unpack how emotions were shared and reconciled before technology became an all-encompassing intermediary.

The Jacobs family seems normal enough on the surface. Alan (John Turturro) works a 9-to-5 job, but has dabbled in playwriting. Pat (Edie Falco) helps run a local non-profit that specializes in environmental issues. Their children, twenty-something Dana (Jenny Slate) and high school senior Ali (Abby Quinn), are both whip-smart young women facing stages of imminent uncertainty.

Set in Manhattan circa 1995, Landline is a casual period piece that doesn’t elevate the importance of pop culture iconography and political events. Whatever references Robespierre and co-writer Elisabeth Holm do make are directly connected to the characters’ experiences.

Early on, a carpool karaoke rendition of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” masks the family’s collective turmoil. Dana subverts the coffee shop pretentiousness of an acoustic grunge performance by laughing her ass off, much to the chagrin of old college flame Nate (Finn Wittrock). During the film’s final act, Abby screams out “I said no!” to a policeman immediately before getting arrested for buying drugs, summing up the absurdity of Nancy Reagan’s infamous campaign slogan.

All of these moments help paint the Jacobs as fallible good people who experience failure differently. For a family with this many secrets, coming clean is just the first step in defeating the self-pity and resentment defining their relationships up to this point. Robespierre, who previously collaborated with Slate on the excellent Obvious Child, further proves herself to be a deft chronicler of prickly characters in transition.

