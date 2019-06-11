‘Late Night’ is a stale takedown of sexism

× Expand Emily Aragones Late Night

American stand-up and late-night comedy shows are cultural institutions notorious for largely showcasing the talents of straight white men. American writer, playwright and television star Mindy Kaling, a woman of Indian descent, has witnessed the realities of this situation firsthand. Before becoming a bona fide auteur working on The Office, she interned at Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Those experiences directly inform Kaling’s script for Late Night, Nisha Ganatra’s fizzy film about Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), a famous talk show host whose seen her standing in the industry steadily decline. After an inexplicably vengeful network executive (Amy Ryan) talks about replacing her with a fresh face, Katherine decides to mix up the all-male writer’s room and hire a woman.

With zero stand-up experience aside from cracking jokes over the loudspeaker as the quality control specialist of a chemical plant, Molly Patel (Kaling) would seem like the least logical choice to fill this particular void. But scoring a job interview that coincides with Katherine’s request makes Molly the perfect diversity hire in the eyes of corporate.

Considering the current political and social climate, Late Night should be the perfect mainstream product to challenge racist, sexist and xenophobic traditions that embolden practices of economic inequality. Positive word out of Sundance (almost never to be trusted) seemed to confirm it.

Instead, the film languorously paints Molly as a charming disruptor who occasionally scolds her obnoxious and vindictive dude-bro colleagues. This allows the more worthy members of this vulgar, apathetic tribe to realize their inner lefty. Even more problematic is how Kaling’s character plays second fiddle to the agency and urgency of Thompson’s powerful ice queen, whose mere existence on late-night television has been a battle for survival decades in the making.

Late Night (opening Friday, June 14) concludes with a victorious stroll through a workplace no longer mindlessly dominated by pale-skinned cronies. What a false vision of equality, and Kaling and Ganatra’s hapless film takes too many critical narrative short cuts to get there. Progress, like history, is never this easily reconciled.

