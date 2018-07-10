‘Leave No Trace’ goes off the grid

× Expand Leave No Trace

For better or worse, parents shape their children’s worldview, a fact not lost on filmmaker Debra Granik. In her excellent 2010 mountain noir Winter’s Bone, Jennifer Lawrence’s hard-as-nails Ree has inherited a life of economic and emotional distress as a result of growing up in the Ozarks. Yet, despite the troubled legacy handed down by her kin, she stubbornly perseveres to reshape archaic power dynamics in a rural community stymied by crime and poverty.

Granik’s perspective on familial influence grows even more complicated with Leave No Trace (opening in limited release Friday, July 13). In this quietly stunning drama based on Peter Rock’s 2009 novel, My Abandonment, a father and daughter’s decision to live off the grid in Portland’s massive Forest Park becomes an act of defiance that society can neither understand nor tolerate. Their struggle to remain autonomous from civilization grows increasingly complicated when state institutions decide to intervene.

Surrounded by lush foliage and sprinkled with rays of sunlight, Will (Ben Foster) and Tom (Thomasin McKenzie) populate a patch of densely wooded land worthy of Thoreau. They forage for food, gather firewood and practice escaping unnoticed into the thick ferny bush. Every once in a while they venture into the downtown sprawl for necessities, which are funded by the sale of Will’s PTSD meds. He’s an ex-veteran who’d rather be tormented in peace and she’s a 13-year-old weaned off natural splendor and isolationism.

Park rangers eventually shatter Will and Tom’s temporary utopia, arresting them for trespassing. Into the system they go, separated and questioned by well-meaning social workers and bureaucrats doing their best to help. Eventually, the pair is afforded an opportunity to relocate under state supervision at, of all places, a Christmas tree farm. The jarring move reinforces Will’s resistance to traditional community while offering Tom her first taste of genuine comfort. From here on out, his fundamental perspective no longer colors hers.

Granik respects the gravity of this massive psychological shift, reverberations of which remain mostly hidden under Foster and McKenzie’s stoic facial expressions. Whereas most films portray change as dramatic and sudden, Leave No Trace defines it as exactly the opposite—gradual, organic and personal. The quiet pace and tender tone represent a measured style of American cinema that feels alien in the age of the comic book blockbuster.

By the time Will and Tom escape into the woods for a second chance at Eden, their ideas about humanity have already begun to diverge. Experiences in combat and elsewhere have taught him that being alone is best, but she has never been afforded the same opportunity to gain life experience. Leave No Trace embraces the beginnings of that process without ever challenging the deep connection both characters so obviously share.

Tenderly and without judgment, Granik’s film confronts the selfish undercurrents of parenting, specifically our need to shape a child’s perspective in ways that continue notions of family tradition and ideology. Will raised Tom with certain core values, but eventually his desire to push further into the abyss begins to seem unnatural for a girl who simply wants to experience the world on her own terms.

Deep subtext concerning these emotions fuels each scene, leading to dialogue sequences that are brief and pinpoint. The words that are spoken cut right to the heart of an anxiousness that is felt by good people permanently disconnected from a world they once loved. Will embodies the extreme nature of such an existence and, like Tom, Granik’s camera can only go so far with him on this journey—one incredible overhead drone shot tracks him from above as he disappears into heavy underbrush.

Thankfully, nothing about Leave No Trace comes across as tragic. Granik only sees hope and endurance in her worn out characters. They are people struggling to decide which future makes the most sense living in a country suffering its own identity crisis. Her optimism feels as essential as the wind in the trees.