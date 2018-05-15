‘Let the Sunshine In’ and the afterglow of daily heartbrea

× Expand Let the Sunshine In

The complete picture rarely materializes in Claire Denis’ films; searching for it only leads to frustration. Fractured and non-linear, her diverse filmography calls attention to the mysterious and menacing gaps of narrative cinema. Classic genres merely act as entry points for larger emotional and societal excavations in which characters are less people than symbolic vessels brushing up against an ambiguity of their own making.

Since her feature debut (1988’s Chocolat), Denis has infiltrated the vampire saga (Trouble Every Day), revenge film (Bastards), and colonialist tragedy (White Material) among others, stripping each down to their most elemental parts to expose the social rot underneath. For Denis, mankind has never met a bad situation they couldn’t make worse.

With this in mind, some might be surprised she has finally found her way to the romantic comedy. Nevertheless, Let the Sunshine In feels right at home in her dense oeuvre. Initially resembling a series of disjointed romantic (and often unromantic) interludes, it quickly transforms into a sublime appreciation of emotional resilience and transparency.

Naked and deathly bored, Isabelle (Juliette Binoche) spends the opening moments of Let the Sunshine In trying to figure out exactly why she has fallen for the married banker currently sharing her bed. Vincent’s (Xavier Beauvois) sweaty body engulfs the frame as Denis’ camera captures it all from above, a dance between vantage points that will repeat throughout the film. This is Denis’ way of establishing an uneven emotional hierarchy, something Vincent manipulates at ever turn.

A painter of great reputation and standing, Isabelle can’t seem to find the same success in her love life. Chronic disappointment fuels every wordy encounter. Flirtations run hot, then very cold. When these moments simmer, Denis magnifies the attraction and excitement of falling into seduction’s trap, and how things can sour with equally alarming speed.

This tension best exemplifies Isabelle’s bewildering night with a troubled actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle). After hours of verbal warfare, the two finally kiss, prompting fateful words from Isabelle: “It feels so good to stop all that talking.” Don’t be fooled though, because Let the Sunshine In doesn’t revel in the afterglow. One second Etta James’ “At Last” provides the perfect soundtrack for an exciting slow dance, and the next Isabelle finds herself even more depressed, asking rhetorically, “Is this my life?”

Denis typically equates self-destructive behavior with the jarring aesthetic choices that make her style unique. Here, Isabelle’s insecurity is caused by the whirlpool of passive aggressive slander, abrasive arrogance and self-pity that the men in her life present on a regular basis. Let the Sunshine In doesn’t exude the same stylistic rigor of Denis’ previous work, but it illuminates the pull of potentially destructive momentum in other ways. Vincent personifies these worst impulses, as does Fabrice (Bruno Podalydès), another jealous suitor who purposefully undermines Isabelle’s relationships with other men.

×

Only in the film’s transcendent final sequence does Denis finally halt this pattern of patriarchal interference. While visiting a kindred spirit/psychic (played by none other than Gérard Depardieu!), Isabelle finally gets some good advice regarding her outlook not just on men, but the world itself. Sometimes the right context is all it takes to break debilitating cycles of doubt.

Let the Sunshine In (opening Friday, May 18, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) not only complicates the potentially easy meaning of its title, but also reinforces the inverse: keep the shade at bay. Denis and Binoche—working together for the first time—manage to effortlessly suggest that taking risks in love and being open to the world are not mutually exclusive acts. Drenched in the luminescence of seeing anew, it solidifies the notion that settling for bastards is a sucker’s game.