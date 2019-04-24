‘Little Woods’ puts Tessa Thompson in a tight spot

× Expand Little Woods

Little Woods, the debut feature from writer/director Nia DaCosta, takes place in a small North Dakota border town where citizens suffer from myriad hardships. The community’s economic infrastructure is stitched together by working class men and women who can’t make enough to live comfortably. Desperation runs rampant, and so does the Oxycodone.

Ollie (Tessa Thompson), the adopted black daughter of a poor white family, is only one week away from breaking free of these cyclical constraints. After getting caught running drugs in from Canada for a local dealer, her probation is almost completed and a fresh start finally seems possible.

But old habits die hard, and the lure of quick money becomes very appealing after her sister Deb (Lily James), who is already a single mother of a sickly son, finds out she’s pregnant again from a deadbeat absent partner, Ian (James Badge Dale).

Drawing inspiration from other rural neo-westerns like A Simple Plan and One False Move, DaCosta’s character-driven thriller creates narrative tension from the looming pressures of financial stress. Every illegal move Ollie makes twists the gears of fate a little bit tighter.

Aesthetically, Little Woods helps communicate this building menace through exterior zoom shots filmed with telephoto lenses. These moments make it appear as if the environment is collapsing in on itself, the visual equivalent to what Ollie and Deb are feeling internally.

DaCosta’s film likes to weave references to certain topical issues (the opioid epidemic, recession-era anxiety) into critical dialogue sequences. What saves Little Woods from becoming just another social realist downer are the performances (Thompson’s is especially nuanced) and DaCosta’s sharp attention to emotional detail. One subtest-heavy conversation between Deb and Ian is about so much more than a woman’s right to choose.

Little Woods (opening Friday, April 26, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) works best when the characters (not the politics) are at the forefront.

OPENING

Avengers: Endgame: Reeling from the devastation caused by Thanos (Josh Brolin), the remaining Marvel superheroes band together to change the course of history and to save Earth. Opens in wide release, Friday, April 26.

Family: A self-absorbed workaholic’s professional and personal life become increasingly complicated after she is asked to watch her brother’s son. Opens Friday, April 26, at AMC Mission Valley Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

Her Smell: Director Alex Ross Perry’s latest character study follows a rock ‘n’ roll icon that’s started to isolate and alienate all of her loved ones after years of drug and alcohol abuse. Opens Friday, April 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Stockholm: Based on true events, this thriller looks at the 1973 bank heist that turned into a hostage crisis, and which eventually helped coin the psychological phenomenon known as “Stockholm Syndrome.” Opens Friday, April 26, at AMC Fashion Valley Cinemas.

Wild Nights with Emily: In this new biopic, Molly Shannon takes on the role of poet Emily Dickinson, who tries to get her work published despite gender inequality for female writers in the mid-19th century. Opens Friday, April 26, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Center Carmel Mountain.

ONE TIME ONLY

Ghost: after a young woman’s husband is brutally murdered, his ghost visits her to try to help her identity his killer. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Rome: Open City: Roberto Rossellini’s towering anti-war achievement, set in Rome during the Nazi occupation, helped launch Italian Neorealism. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Bohemian Rhapsody: Rami Malek’s performance as musician Freddie Mercury won the Oscar for Best Actor in this biopic of the band Queen. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Wings of Desire: Bruno Ganz plays an angel who falls in love with a mortal while overseeing mankind in Wim Wenders’ sumptuous West German drama. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Pünktchen & Anton: Two young German kids, one from a wealthy family and the other an impoverished one, try to raise money so that the latter’s mother can go on holiday. Screens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Big Trouble in Little China: John Carpenter’s bonkers ’80s action film stars Kurt Russell as a trucker who gets involved in a supernatural battle underneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Casablanca: Humphrey Bogart stars as a nightclub owner who must finally take a stand against Nazi occupiers when an old flame and her husband arrive in Morocco. Screens at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.

Bridesmaids: In the lead up to her best friend’s wedding, a failed baker (Kristin Wiig) goes through a series of crises thanks to the manipulations of a new nemesis (Rose Byrne). Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.