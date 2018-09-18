‘Lizzie’ chops down domineering patriarchy

× Expand Lizzie

Nothing scares a domineering man quite like a strong woman. This is why almost all of Lizzie Borden’s (Chloë Sevigny) interactions with her wealthy father Andrew (Jamey Sheridan) and seedy uncle-in-law John Morse (Denis O’Hare) are so contentious. In Craig William Macneill’s unsettling new film Lizzie, the lead character refuses to play the victim even as her male elders seethe with rage at having their patriarchy challenged.

History buffs familiar with the Bordens, a well-respected and wealthy family from Fall River, Massachusetts, know that the name will forever be associated with tragedy. On Aug. 4, 1892, Andrew and his wife Abby were hacked to death with an axe. Lizzie was promptly arrested as the prime suspect and then acquitted some time later in a legendary case that would help further define America’s obsession with unsolved mysteries.

Lizzie (opening Friday, Sept. 21, at Angelika’s Carmel Mountain Cinemas) frames the crime itself as a reaction to oppressive gender inequality within the Borden household that targets free thought and independence. Lizzie’s every attempt to live separate from her father’s will (in multiple senses) is met with ridicule and violence. See the short but horrifying scene where she tries to leave unattended.

The family nightmare plays out before a newly hired Irish housemaid named Bridget (Kristen Stewart) who tries to keep clear of the nightly drama. But before long, she’s also suffering mightily thanks to Andrew’s predatory advances. As their respective situations grow increasingly dire, both Lizzie and Bridgette end up relying on each other to stay sane.

Both Sevigny and Stewart beautifully tap into the conflicting anger and compassion felt by deeply oppressed characters. Their shared fondness blossoms out of small glances and touches, but is always undercut by societal norms founded on arrogant entitlement. For them, life is being pinned up against the wall by immovable male forces. Surviving means grabbing a hatchet and swinging away.

Opening

Assassination Nation: Four high school girls find themselves under emotional and physical attack after they are accused of releasing embarrassing videos of their fellow classmates.

Blaze: Directed and co-written by Ethan Hawke, this shaggy dog biopic tells the true story of Blaze Foley (Ben Dickey), a talented singer/songwriter whose addictions and traumas prevented him being successful. Opens Friday, Sept. 21, at Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas.

Fahrenheit 11/9: Michael Moore addresses the heinous realities of living in Trump’s America with his patented aesthetic of confrontational rhetoric and grandstanding. Opens Friday, Sept. 21 in wide release.

Life Itself: Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde play a young couple that experiences the ups and downs of life from their college graduation to the birth of their first child in this romantic drama from director Dan Fogelman (This is Us).

Love, Gilda: Using recently discovered audiotapes and interviews with friends, this documentary looks back at the life and career of comedian Gilda Radner. Opens Friday, Sept. 21, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

The House With a Clock in its Walls: Eli Roth tries his hand at more family-friendly fare with this fantasy about a young boy who helps his magical uncle to locate a clock that could end the world. Opens Friday, Sept. 21 in wide release.

The Penalty: Going behind the scenes of some of the biggest headlines in the history of America’s death penalty, the film follows the lethal injection incident that resulted in a botched execution. Opens Friday, Sept. 21, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Now and Then: Tells the story of four girlfriends as teenagers in the 1970s and then finds them two decades later as adults. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Roman Holiday: Audrey Hepburn plays a sheltered princess who falls in love with an American journalist (Gregory Peck) after escaping to Rome. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Sept. 22, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Wajib: Annemarie Jacir’s drama follows a father and his estranged son who must make amends in order to hand out wedding invitations of a family member. Screens at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Pitfall: In Andre de Toth’s film noir, an insurance man’s (Dick Powell) affair with a blonde (Lizabeth Scott) leads to guilt, murder and a confession to his wife (Jane Wyatt). Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Blood Simple: Fueled by jealousy, a rich man hires a private investigator to kill his wife in Joel and Ethan Coen’s nasty neo-noir debut. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

GI Film Festival San Diego: This annual event will present narrative films and documentaries that showcase stories of military sacrifice and home life from all vantage points. It happens Tuesday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 30 at various venues around San Diego. For more information visit gifilmfestivalsd.org.

Road House: Movies don’t come much more sweatier than this action thriller about a daring bouncer (Patrick Swayze) hired to tame a dirty bar. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.