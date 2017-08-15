‘Logan Lucky’ begins a great new franchise

× Expand Claudette Barius LOGAN LUCKY Logan Lucky

When Steven Soderbergh announced his retirement from filmmaking back in early 2013, no one really believed it was a permanent decision. The director of Traffic, Erin Brockovich and Haywire was only 50 years old at the time of his retirement and had been, up until then, a prolific workhorse ever since his 1989 breakthrough Sex, Lies, and Videotape. The reasons given for stepping away (he’s on record lamenting the overall mistreatment of directors by Hollywood) also seemed somewhat reactionary and emotional, as if too much frustration had built up in an artist who needed distance to gain fresh perspective.

Thankfully, Soderbergh has finally returned to the fold with Logan Lucky, a spry, devilish and crafty heist film that finds him more at ease than ever. The cold economic anxieties and calculated cynicism of pre-retirement fare such as Magic Mike and Side Effects are replaced by a cavalier sense of freedom that applies to both Rebecca Blunt’s wiggle worm script and Soderbergh’s effortless cinematic style. Every moment breathes with new possibility, a rare trait for a film operating in the most familiar of genres.

Once again, Channing Tatum’s star resides at the center of Soderbergh’s universe, this time playing blue-collar everyman Jimmy Logan whose dreams of becoming an NFL star have been dashed thanks to a blown-out knee. According to small town West Virginia gossip, the entire Logan clan, including Jimmy’s one-armed brother Clyde (Adam Driver), has long lived under the cloud of a family curse.

Younger sister Mellie (Riley Keough) thinks it’s all hogwash, but the endless possibility of bad juju rearing its ugly head becomes a running gag that adds tension to a film fueled on elaborate misdirection. The story goes like this: Fed up with normal means of revenue building, the Logans decide to rob the bank vault underneath the racetrack during NASCAR’s largest event of the year, enlisting three miscreants from another local family, as well as taking advice from an imprisoned explosives expert named Joe Bang (a squirrely Daniel Craig).

Logan Lucky tap dances around crime conventions by instilling each character with a memorable identity and sense of irrational dedication. These people often fall prey to absurd situations and bad decisions, but they are never presented as caricature. Soderbergh shows a masterful ability to withhold key information until the very last second. Whereas most Hollywood origin stories would talk your ear off about complicated past trauma and deep motivations, Logan Lucky is content to unfold seamlessly, indulging in the pleasures of listening to people banter. It moves forward at a gleeful pace, creating a slap-happy momentum reminiscent of the careening madness found in the best 1940s-era screwball comedies.

As a stand-alone studio film, Logan Lucky is one of the most joyously political in recent memory. Corporate greed and consumerism are poisonous forces meant to distract the masses from dealing with difficult problems involving money and identity. By the looks of it, though, this might be just the beginning of a new franchise. After all, Jimmy’s gang is referred to as Ocean’s 7-11, a nod to Soderbergh’s glitzy trilogy of crime comedies from the 2000s.

If that’s the case, Logan Lucky, which opens Friday, Aug. 18, is an even more impressive act of subversion. It completely disregards the rules of franchise world building that usually revolve around the overly complicated plotlines. Soderbergh prefers just the opposite; character backstories are sometimes superfluous and contradictory to what’s occurring onscreen, creating a playful uncertainty that never wanes. This euphoria for the present moment stands in contrast to the endless narrative banality of, say, the Marvel cinematic universe.

Instead of superpowers, Logan Lucky instills its rowdy characters with great musical taste (John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is the film’s anthem), proud loyalties to family, and a strategist’s ability to be three steps ahead of the law, at least for now. Watching them pinball off each other is pleasure incarnate. Welcome back, Mr. Soderbergh.