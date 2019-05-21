‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night” is the ultimate dream weaver

× Expand Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Lies can often have lives of their own. They can move from mouth to mouth like an airborne virus, instilling doubt and deflecting truth. Sometimes, they gradually evolve into something that exists between perception and reality. This holds true whether uttered in the real world or inside the narrative of a film.

Bi Gan is obsessed with lies. The talented young Chinese filmmaker, who turns 30 in early June, has already made a splash on the international festival circuit with two of the most audacious and temporally fluid films in recent memory. His 2015 debut, Kaili Blues, creates a web of surreal sequences out of one determined doctor’s dreamlike quest to locate his missing nephew. Moving effortlessly between past and present, Bi provides markers in the form of repeating objects and sayings, the equivalent of an iconographic road map for a drowsy film immersed in regret.

If Kaili Blues hints at noir elements hiding beneath the surface, Bi’s brilliant follow-up, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, splashes them across the screen in cavernous interiors and vivid neon hues, ceaselessly dripping water. The central narrative once again involves a search; Hongwu Luo (Jue Huang) sets out to track down the man responsible for killing his friend Wildcat. Bi’s love of gritty nicknames (a pivotal character in Kaili Blues is called Pisshead) is just one motif that deepens the film’s mood.

For the first hour, Luo takes on the role of an afflicted detective searching both his past thoughts and the scarred buildings of Kaili itself, a city in the Guzhou province of southeastern China with uniquely subtropical weather. He keeps encountering a mysterious woman named Kaizhen (Tang Wei), who may or may not be the girlfriend of the very man he’s trying to kill. She could also be Lou’s former lover, the physical manifestation of his own trauma.

It’s never entirely clear, and that’s because Bi is much more interested in symbolism and feeling than traditional narrative logic. In a way, every lush image and spectral awakening is defined by the lies that have come before. Long Day’s Journey Into Night uses Lou’s distrusting recollections to show how cinema contorts the past and shapes the future.

This fragmented approach shifts dramatically at the halfway point, when Lou falls asleep inside a porno theater and awakens in a 3-D world (unfortunately San Diego audiences will experience this segment in 2D). Bi tracks Lou’s movements from inside of a mining shaft, all the way out into the rural city below, with a single 55-minute long take that quite literally defies gravity.

During the first sequence of this ambitious camera shot, Lou encounters a 12-year-old Ping-Pong enthusiast who speaks in ghostly riddles. “Don’t open my wounds,” the boy says, verbalizing Bi’s ongoing confrontation with the visions many of his characters so thoroughly try to repress.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night (opening Friday, May 24, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) calls attention to the fact that the medium of cinema is constructed on the audiences’ ability to suspend disbelief. The final long take roams through a sandbox of potential spaces and characters that contradict and challenge what’s come before. Lou experiences them all very much like the narrative of a video game.

In this new world, anything is possible—magic spells spin houses and characters drift through the air like birds. Bi’s logic goes something like this: If millions of people are willing to embrace the visual lies of superheroes flying through the air, then they should afford the same to a burdened drifter and a lovesick gun moll.

At one point, Lou compares the act of kissing a woman to “being in a dream,” and for Bi, filmmaking is a way to reconstruct those dreams and stories with ultimate freedom. Instead of positioning lies as a destructive force, he sees them as natural conduits to the prickly truth permanently buried within our restless subconscious.