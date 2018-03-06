‘Loveless’ is all gloom and doom

× Expand Loveless

Beware to all the newlyweds, lovebirds and hopeless romantics out there: Viewing Loveless might permanently alter your faith in humanity. Set in late 2012 immediately before the Mayan calendar predicted the world’s end, director Andrey Zvyagintsev’s bleak film depicts its own emotional apocalypse that is currently ripping one family apart. Misery loves company in Mother Russia.

Zhenya (Maryana Spivak) and Boris (Aleksey Rozin) are putting the final coffin nails in their dead marriage, arguing relentlessly over who gets what and how much. Another point of contention is what to do with their 12-year-old son, Alyosha (Matvey Novikov). Neither parent wants to lay claim to the disaffected boy since both have already moved on to new lives and partners.

Considering the dire circumstances, it’s of no great surprise when Alyosha suddenly disappears one day after getting fed up with his bickering parents and their seemingly endless negativity. His absence manages to set the film on a different pace, and what was setting up to be a particularly nasty divorce melodrama suddenly turns into an urgent missing persons procedural. However, that shift in genre doesn’t diminish the brutal war of attrition that wages between Zhenya and Boris over accountability and blame.

During an extended search sequence, Loveless becomes a film of dead ends. Aided by a crack squad of volunteers, the besieged parents are force to endure one disappointment after the next, with Alyosha having seemingly vanished into thin air much like Lea Massari’s character in Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’Avventura. The most time-consuming and taxing of these disappointments centers on a trip to Zhenya’s estranged mother’s house. As vitriolic statements are thrown across the room like knives, the viewer gets the sense that these characters don’t know how to do anything but fight.

Zvyagintsev fuses the gloom with stylistic grace, employing both lengthy camera movements and perfectly framed static shots to scan the frigid locale. Suffering is a way of life for these characters, so each image compounds to represent the stunning banality of their numbness. The camera seems right at home in empty dilapidated spaces such as the abandoned building that houses Alyosha’s underground secret base.

Being the blunt object that it is, Loveless injects scathing critiques of Putin-era bureaucracy and rampant fundamentalism in both the workplace and homestead. Economic pressures are omnipresent, warping priorities and skewing motivations. Empathy and compassion have long been replaced by the popular allure of financial standing and familial security.

Much of Zvyagintsev’s previous work, specifically Leviathan and The Return, contain elements of absurdity that helped justify fractured timelines and jarring gaps in the narrative. There’s no such comfort zone in Loveless, which belies any and all surrealist tendencies for obvious political statements that are transcribed through personal tragedy and unhappiness. There are few bitterer pills one can imagine swallowing.

By the time reality begins to set in, not even the memory of Alyosha’s ghostly presence remains for comfort’s sake. Loveless believes modern Russia is very much at peace with this sort of gaping absence, which extends to the death of empathy and kindness too. The film’s two central characters couldn’t be bothered to care enough about their son, so why should they care about the next children they have, or with the crisis in Ukraine, or about anything beside themselves? It’s an endless cycle of selfishness.

Zvyagintsev’s didactic symbolism eventually leaves little in the way of cinematic finesse. Loveless (opening Friday, March 16) lives up to its title and then some, presenting adults as so resentful of responsibility that their children just vanish into thin air in order to escape the vicious cycle. The film ends with one last barren vista for good measure, leaving an incredible sense of fatigue to ponder as the closing credits roll. This is a ride you’ll only want to take once.