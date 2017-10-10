‘Loving Vincent’ paints a picture of Van Gogh’s life and death

× Expand Loving Vincent

Vincent van Gogh’s enigmatic life, influential work and mysterious suicide have long fascinated filmmakers as diverse as Vincente Minnelli, Robert Altman, Akira Kurosawa and Maurice Pialat. These directors often tried to incorporate the post-impressionist artist’s woozy brush strokes into their cinematic style, but the creators of Loving Vincent do them one better—every single frame is literally hand-painted and heavily influenced by famous works such as “Self Portrait” (1889) and “The Starry Night” (1889).

Co-directors Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman announce this visual feat immediately in the form of opening title cards. Unfortunately, it reads more like a humble brag for press releases rather than a genuine declaration of creativity. The thin narrative follows a young tough named Armand Roulin (Douglas Booth) tasked by his postman father Joseph (Chris O’Dowd) to deliver van Gogh’s final letter to his brother Theo in Paris nearly a year after the artist’s death.

Armand discovers troubling dead ends and inconsistencies before finally settling down in the town of Auvers-sur-Oise where van Gogh killed himself with a pistol shot to the stomach. His investigation turns up a swath of local characters, each with biased perspectives and memories of the artist’s virtues and eccentricities.

If not for its major aesthetic gimmick, Loving Vincent, which opens Friday, Oct. 13, would resemble yet another revisionist take on a historical figure where fidgety jumps in time and point-of-view help deconstruct the Great Man Theory a la Citizen Kane. But to the film’s credit, it never aims for closure or certainty.

More of interest is the way van Gogh unapologetically subverted societal norms in trying to capture the majestic essence of simple landscapes and objects. It seems the filmmakers themselves were trying to achieve the same effect and while not entirely successful, their efforts manage to underscore the sublime gaps complicating popular accounts of history.

—Glenn Heath Jr.

Opening

Festival of German Film: The seventh annual, two-day showcase of recent German cinema will feature conversations with directors and actors, an opening night party and special presentations. Screens Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15, at Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Barracuda: A strange woman comes to Texas to meet her half-sister and stake a claim to the family music legacy one way or another. Opens Friday, Oct. 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Bobbi Jene: After a decade of stardom in Israel, American dancer Bobbi Jene returns to the U.S. to create her own boundary breaking art. Opens Friday, Oct. 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Chavela: This documentary charts the life and work of artist Chavela Vargas, the iconic ranchera singer whose music became a muse for filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. Opens Friday, Oct. 13, at the Ken Cinema.

Happy Death Day: A college student does her best Bill Murray impression as she experiences her own death over and over again, trying to solve the riddle of her own demise.

Loving Vincent: Rendered completely through hand-painted images, this mystery tries to unravel the secrets and lies behind the death of master painter Vincent van Gogh.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House: Liam Neeson stars as the whistleblower known to Washington Post reporters Woodward and Bernstein as “Deep Throat” who subverted the Nixon Administration during the early 1970s.

Marshall: Depicts the defining early cases of civil rights lawyer Thurgood Marshall (played by Chadwick Boseman), who would go on to become the first Black Supreme Court Justice.

Professor Marston and the Wonder Woman: A biopic about psychologist William Moulton Marston (played by Luke Evans), the creator of Wonder Woman who had a polyamorous relationship with his wife and mistress.

So B. It: A young woman travels around the country hoping to learn more about her disabled mother’s past. Opens Friday, Oct. 13, at the Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Foreigner: Jackie Chan’s humble businessman with a past takes revenge after his daughter is killed in a terrorist bombing. Co-stars Pierce Brosnan.

Trophy: An in-depth look into big-game hunting, breeding and wildlife conservation in the U.S. and Africa that unravels the consequences of treating animals as commodities. Opens Friday, Oct. 13, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.