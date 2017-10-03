‘Lucky’ is a beautiful farewell to Harry Dean Stanton

× Expand Lucky

Harry Dean Stanton, who passed away on Sept. 15, 2017 at the tender age of 91, was an actor who embodied the endless process of aching reassessment. He played nomadic loners, fixers, mentors and drifters, some uniquely capable of wandering tirelessly through empty landscapes in search of revelation. The desert often provided these silently tormented men with a fitting backdrop to their internal and external dilemmas.

With this in mind, John Carroll Lynch’s Lucky, which opens Friday, Oct. 6, feels like the perfect capstone to a great artist’s career. Set in an unnamed arid region far from civilization, this sublime character study follows Stanton’s atheist 90-year-old during a pivotal late-age philosophical reckoning. Initially beholden to a strict daily routine of smoking, yoga exercises, coffee at the local diner and nightly drinks at Elaine’s Bar, Lucky experiences a fainting spell and begins to question his own mortality.

The “bureaucracy of death” consumes him like a tidal wave, churning up old memories and past traumas. Lynch, a brilliant character actor himself, lends this spiritual crisis an offbeat rhythm punctuated by strange interactions and telling conversations with singular supporting characters.

Lucky’s early morning banter with diner owner Joe (Barry Shabaka Henley) bookends nicely with the late night verbal barbs he shares with barfly Paulie (James Darren). In one harrowingly intimate moment, Lucky shares a cup of coffee and war stories with another vet (Tom Skerritt). These scenes and many others help Lucky realize the truth of what his doctor (Ed Begley Jr.) advises early on: “Witness what you are going through and examine it.”

By the closing credits, the theme of friendship (and how it nourishes future possibilities) becomes most important. Look no further than Lucky’s yearning connection with drinking buddy Howard (David Lynch), whose missing 100-year-old tortoise lends the film its perfect symbol of endurance. A lovely farewell that doesn’t like goodbyes, Lucky teaches us that you’re never too old to stand in awe of something and smile.

Opening

Better Watch Out: On a quiet suburban street, a tenacious babysitter must defend a twelve-year-old boy from lethal intruders, only to discover it’s far from a normal home invasion. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Blade Runner 2049: Ryan Gosling plays a young blade runner who discovers a secret that leads him to track down Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who thirty years previous hunted down four replicants and then disappeared.

Columbus: John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson star in this quiet drama about a Korean-American man who travels to Columbus, Indiana to be with his comatose father. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Lucky: A 90-year-old man living in a small desert town wrestles with mortality and memory in this melancholy independent film from actor John Carroll Lynch. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at the Hillcrest Cinema.

My Little Pony: The Movie: A dark force threatens Ponyville and three heroes embark on a journey to save their town. This is a movie that actually exists.

San Diego International Film Festival: Showcasing independent cinema and recent festival circuit hits, this event offers glamorous parties, filmmaker Q&As, and a special night honoring a collection of Hollywood stars. Runs Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 8 at various San Diego venues. For more info visit sdfilmfest.com.

San Diego Italian Film Festival: Celebrating its 11th edition, this film festival highlights the best from recent Italian Cinema, including documentary and feature films. Runs Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Part and La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton: This documentary about Laird Hamilton, perhaps the greatest big wave surfer of all time, charts the life and career of a living sports legend. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at the Ken Cinema.

Te Ata: The inspiring true story of the renowned Chickasaw storyteller who entertained at the White House, befriended the First Lady, performed for European Royalty and on stages around the world in an illustrious career that spanned more than sixty years. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at Mission Valley Cinemas 18.

The Mountain Between Us: Idris Elba and Kate Winslet star as strangers who must rely on each other for survival after their plane crashes in the snowy wilderness.

The Queen of Spain: This biopic looks at the life of Macarena Granada (Penelope Cruz), who became a Hollywood star before returning back to her native Spain to film a blockbuster about the titular royalty. Opens Friday, Oct. 6, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.