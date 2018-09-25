‘Mandy’ unleashes Nicolas Cage

× Expand Mandy

Nicolas Cage has made a career of going nuts onscreen, but in the last decade he’s become far less discerning about which loony roles to accept. The immensely talented actor of Face/Off and Raising Arizona fame has diluted his particular brand of crazy by starring in countless throwaway direct-to-video action films and thrillers. Still, every once in a while Cage will team up with a visionary director who knows how to channel that relentless energy into something profound.

With Mandy, an overstuffed psychedelic revenge fantasy destined for midnight movie cult status, director Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow) does just that. During the film’s highly lucid and uncomfortably stretched first hour, Cage rarely speaks as the ominous narrative unfolds.

Early scenes find his burnt out logger Red Miller listening and fawning over girlfriend Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) while the two live peacefully in their remote cabin in the mountains. That all changes once a religious cult leader (Linus Roach doing his best Alice Cooper) and a band of otherworldly metal meth heads come knocking. Bound and gagged with barbed wire, Cage’s character is forced to endure lengthy, torturous diatribes from a victim’s perspective.

Of course, most viewers will find Mandy’s second half—ripe with madness, revenge and bloody power tools—to be the more impressive visceral experience. But Red’s frozen pain proves to be a far more heartbreaking experience. Once Cage goes all badass and hunts down the perpetrators, it just seems like Cosmatos is freebasing off derivative genre revisionism.

Even so, it’s hard not to admire the overall relentlessness of Mandy (which hit all VOD platforms on Sept. 14). Cage, Cosmatos and the always-excellent Riseborough manage to capture an unspoken bond between two characters that are brutally separated without much backstory. Only in the flashback-heavy final moments does it fully become clear how much they have lost by not being together.

40 NORTH Dance Film Festival: Providing a platform for artists all over the world, this event will showcase more than 70 new films that merge dance and cinema. Screenings run through Saturday, Oct. 6, at various San Diego venues including the Museum of Photographic Arts and Digital Gym Cinema. For more information visit 40northfest.com.

Hell Fest: Set at a horror-themed amusement park, this slasher flick finds a masked serial killer stalking a group of friends even as everyone else thinks it’s part of the act. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 28.

I Am Not a Witch: An eight-year-old Zambian girl is falsely accused of being a witch by fellow villagers in Rungano Nyoni’s magical and absurdist debut film. Opens Friday, Sept. 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Kusama: Infinity: Director Heather Lenz’s documentary profile of Yayoi Kusama traces her early life in Japan through her ascent as a world-renowned artist. Opens Friday, Sept. 28, at Landmark’s Ken Cinema.

Night School: Tiffany Haddish stars as a merciless teacher who makes Kevin Hart’s life utterly miserable in this new comedy from Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 28.

Science Fair: This doc focuses on nine high school students from around the globe as they navigate rivalries, setbacks and more on their journey to compete at The International Science and Engineering Fair. Opens Friday, Sept. 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Smallfoot: Warner Bros.’s latest animation follows a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive “human” really does exist. Features the voice talent of Channing Tatum and James Corden. Opens in wide release Friday, Sept. 28.

Road House: Movies don’t come much more sweatier than this action thriller about a daring bouncer (Patrick Swayze) hired to tame a dirty bar. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Rear Window: Alfred Hitchcock’s examination of voyeurism stars Jimmy Stewart stars as a hobbled photojournalist who begins to suspect his neighbor has committed murder. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 29, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Raiders of the Lost Ark + Indian Jones and the Temple of Doom: Harrison Ford stars as the daredevil archeologist in the first two films of this adventure franchise by Steven Spielberg. Tickets sold separately. Raiders Screens at 7 p.m. and Temple of Doom at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Rooftop Cinema Club Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Gremlins: A Christmas-time comedy horror film about a young man who unleashes a horde of shape shifting monsters threatening to take over his small town. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Arclight’s La Jolla Cinemas.

Beetlejuice: Michael Keaton stars as potty-mouthed demon that terrorizes a newly dead couple played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis in Tim Burton’s gothic visual feast. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.