‘Maria by Callas’ hits the night notes

Labeled “difficult” early in her career, Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas faced immense scrutiny from media outlets and artistic institutions mostly led by men. Tom Volf’s documentary, Maria by Callas, seeks to revise this unfair perception by using the performer’s interviews, photos and home videos to piece together a more intimate historical record.

Devoid of academic talking heads, the film is told almost entirely through Callas’ own voice (fellow opera singer Joyce DiDonato does lend her own to read Callas’ personal letters). Driven by her demanding mother, Callas didn’t have much of a childhood, the source of her adult melancholy.

Stardom came quickly during Callas’ initial tour through the opera houses of Europe, but canceled performances and a decade-long love affair with Aristotle Onassis were quite scandalous at the time. News headlines unflinchingly depicted her as a diva, but Callas seems genuinely perplexed by the demonization. It didn’t help that she was afflicted by incessant exhaustion. During news interviews, she defiantly fought back against her critics.

Volf navigates the tricky emotional terrain of Callas’ rollercoaster career with a simple aesthetic flourish. Every piece of archival footage is displayed onscreen using its true aspect ratio. The shifting scale of each medium helps represent the immense scope of Callas’ world coverage, and the person at the center of it all.

While engrossing at times, Maria by Callas (opening Friday, Nov. 23 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Film Center) might be a bit inside baseball for those unfamiliar with her work. Volf seeks to remedy that by letting some of Callas’ most iconic performances play out in full.

Universal themes of loneliness and isolation define this portrait of a tormented artist who became so obsessed with work that she missed out on many of life’s simple joys. Maria by Callas tries to look at every reason why this might be the case, framing its subject in the warm glow of understanding. Don’t call it a comeback for Callas, but rather a long awaited vindication.

Opening:

A Private War: Rosamund Pike stars as real-life war correspondent Marie Colvin in this hard-hitting docudrama from filmmaker Matthew Heineman. Opens in wide release Friday, Nov. 16.

Alanis: An unsentimental film about a young Buenos Aires mother who finds employment as a sex worker. Opens Friday, Nov. 16, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the second installment of J.K. Rowling’s series of prequels to the Harry Potter series. Opens in wide release Friday, Nov. 16.

Instant Family: Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne play a couple that decides to adopt three children in this comedy/drama from Sean Anders. Opens in wide release Friday, Nov. 16.

Studio 54: This documentary looks back at the cultural and historical significance of the infamous New York City club that came to define an era of hedonism and disco. Opens Friday, Nov. 16, at the Ken Cinema.

Widows: Director Steve McQueen and screenwriter Gillian Flynn deliver a brutal and trashy crime epic about three women forced to hatch an elaborate heist to payback their deceased husbands’ debts. Opens in wide release Friday, Nov. 16.

One time only

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Director Henry Selick directs this stop motion marvel about the king of Halloween town who becomes obsessed with Christmas. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Lust in the Dust: Director Paul Bartel’s comedy western follows a group of shady characters all searching for buried treasure. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Open the Wall: A comic look at the fall of the Berlin Wall in November of 1989, told from the point of view of the German border guards at the checkpoint where it all started. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Juliet, Naked: Rose Byrne plays a small town English museum curator who becomes romantically entangled with an enigmatic rock star (Ethan Hawke). Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Big Heat: Fritz Lang’s blistering film noir follows a tough cop played by by Glenn Ford who decides to take on a powerful syndicate after they kill his family. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Mission: Sputnik: After her beloved uncle is expelled to West Berlin, a young East German girl builds a teleporting machine with the help of her friends so she can visit him, but the experiment goes awry. Screens at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Last Seduction: Linda Florentino plays a devious woman who steals her husband’s drug money and escapes to a small town to find her next dupe. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19 at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Chevy Chase and the Griswald clan have a hard time not destroying things during the holidays. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Back to the Future: In this classic comedy from the 1980s, Michael J. Fox plays a young man who accidentally travels back in time and then has to save his family from disappearing forever. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.