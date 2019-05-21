‘Meeting Gorbachev’ scans the life of a political powerhouse

× Expand Meeting Gorbachev

It’s hard to imagine Werner Herzog being a fanboy of anything, but Meeting Gorbachev proves he is more than capable of hero worship. In his latest documentary, the revered German director spends an afternoon with the influential Soviet politician whose reformist policies brought an end to the Cold War.

Archival footage and additional talking heads interviews complement the intimate sit down conversation, helping express why Mikhail Gorbachev was such a pivotal figure in 20th century global relations.

Early segments of Meeting Gorbachev clumsily trace his formidable years growing up under Stalin’s reign. Extreme famine, political oppression and rural economics shaped Gorbachev’s understanding of governmental mechanisms. Herzog becomes more focused once he gets to the 1970s and early 1980s, a period very close to the director’s heart. Having grown up in post-WWII Munich, he experienced the impact that Communist rule had on his divided homeland.

Reunifying Germany was one of Gorbachev’s crowning achievements as General Secretary between 1985 and 1991, which is why Herzog and so many Germans who lived through that time revere him like a saint. Ambitious nationwide governmental policies like Perestroika and Glasnost furthered Gorbachev’s progressive legacy, as did his quest for nuclear disarmament.

Herzog’s fondness for his subject infuses Meeting Gorbachev with traces of sentiment and nostalgia. Still, this doesn’t detract from the sting of monumental tragedies and institutional failures that occurred during Gorbachev’s tenure. The explosion and nuclear fallout at Chernobyl, for one, still causes him (now 88), to pause with regret and trepidation.

As do memories of late 1991 when the Soviet Union officially dissolved and Gorbachev was forced to resign after being politically exiled by opportunists on both sides of the power struggle (eventual President Boris Yeltsin being the worst).

Director and subject dance around naming the real villain of Meeting Gorbachev (opening Friday, May 24, at the Ken Cinema), the one who would eventually fill the Russian power vacuum left by the Soviet collapse. Fittingly, Putin only shows up once in the film—at Gorbachev’s beloved wife’s funeral.

Opening

Aladdin: A live-action remake of the 1994 Disney animated film with Will Smith taking over from the late Robin Williams as the blue genie who grants a young man three wishes. Opens Friday, May 24, in wide release.

Babylon: Franco Russo’s 1980 film depicts the hardships and challenges faced by Black youths in London. Opens Friday, May 24, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Booksmart: Having spent their entire high school career studying to ensure college admission, two graduating seniors party hard on the last night of school. Directed by Olivia Wilde. Opens Friday, May 24, in wide release.

Brightburn: The Superman story gets a darkly sinister revision in this horror film about an alien child who crash lands on earth and grows up to be anything but heroic. Opens Friday, May 24, in wide release.

Long Day’s Journey Into Night: In Bi Gan’s surreal drama, a man drifts through a Chinese city looking to enact revenge on the man that killed his friend. Opens Friday, May 24, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Meeting Gorbachev: Werner Herzog’s latest doc is a feature length interview with Mikhail Gorbachev, the Russian politician whose progressive policies led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Opens Friday, May 24, at the Ken Cinema.

Photograph: Set in Mumbai, Ritesh Batra’s drama follows a street photographer who convinces a stranger to pose as his fiancé after getting pressure by family to get married. Opens Friday, May 24, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Yo no Me Llamo Rubén Blades: This doc covers the life and performance career of musician and actor Rubén Blades, whose work has greatly influenced Latin American music. Opens Friday, May 24, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Labyrinth: David Bowie challenges Jennifer Connelly to solve an impossible labyrinth in order to save her little brother in this 1980s fantasy classic. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Questione di Karma (It’s All About Karma): A wealthy Italian, who is heir to his father’s fortune, believes he sees the deceased patriarch setting off a hilarious string of events in this 2017 comedy. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Casablanca: One of the great classical Hollywood films, this wartime thriller looks at themes of loyalty and patriotism through the tragic love story involving a stubborn club owner (Humphrey Bogart) and the old flame (Ingrid Bergman). Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Damnation Alley: In this 1977 science fiction classic, three soldiers band together after the world is ravaged by nuclear war. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Alive Inside: Dan Cohen, founder of the nonprofit Music & Memory, tirelessly works to help Dementia patients through creative and therapeutic means. Part of the Coming of Age Film Festival. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: A teenager in New York City becomes the heir apparent to the web-spinning hero only to discover there are multiple dimensions, each with their own Spider-Man. Part of the Rooftop Cinema Club series. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Clueless: Amy Heckerling’s hilarious and charming take on Jane Austen’s classic novel Emma finds Alicia Silverstone playing a spoiled Beverly Hills rich kid. Part of the Rooftop Cinema Club series. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: Matthew Broderick has never been better than as the fast-talking, school-ditching teenager who spends an adventurous day off in Chicago with his two best friends. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.