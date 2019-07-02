‘Midsommar’ is a bloated meditation on trauma

× Expand Midsommer

Florence Pugh is one of the few modern film actors who would have been right at home in the silent era. Even in a comedy, like Fighting With My Family, her piercing eyes scream defiance, dispensing looks indicative of a resilient female gaze fed up with unworthy men. Such natural fortitude inevitably challenges societal institutions and gender hierarchies, like in Lady Macbeth where Pugh plays a calculating femme fatale that uses sexual lust to upend the traditional roles and responsibilities of arranged marriage in the 19th century. Other pivotal roles in period epics like Outlaw King and The Little Drummer Girl are similarly subversive.

Director Ari Aster’s abominable new horror film, Midsommar, almost completely neglects this side of Pugh’s expressionist arsenal, but that’s just one sin among many. Pugh plays Dani, a frazzled and grief-stricken college student who’s eerily reliant on her lousy and uncommitted boyfriend, Christian (Jack Reynor). Recently gutted by family tragedy, she looks haggard and hollowed out, always a few tears away from becoming a puddle of sobbing nerves. Bouts of extreme depression make her especially vulnerable to gaslighting by weak and manipulative men, who seem to be in season during the summer months.

The film juxtaposes Dani’s compromised perspective with menacing or indifferent responses from her masculine surroundings. Christian’s cowardly passive aggression is initially portrayed as absurdly pathetic, with Dani’s hallucinatory fits helping to justify her denial and his obvious worthlessness. There’s no such cover when the couple travels to rural Sweden on the invitation of exchange student Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren) who wants them to experience his secretive community’s rare mid-summer festival along with fellow academic cohorts Josh (William Jackson Harper) and Mark (Will Poulter).

Never fully embracing the ugly American stereotype, Midsommar nevertheless paints its western tourist protagonists as collectively oblivious to the sinister forces at play. Dani’s freshly minted trauma clouds her impression of the cultish sect and their mysterious traditions, but the men have no excuse. Josh and Christian are blinded by their own educational ambition researching post-doctoral topics, while Mark simply wants to have sex and do acid.

Coming on the heels of Aster’s drab Hereditary, a flawed but dread-inducing debut with some genuinely terrifying nighttime visuals, Midsommar flips the script and utilizes relentless daylight and vibrantly blossoming hues to frame carnage with crystal clarity. Repetitive close-ups of openly mashed craniums and slow camera movements along filleted flesh prove Aster to be the kind of sadist who appreciates every cringe-worthy detail.

Much of Midsommar’s unbearably bloated 140-minute duration elides violence entirely to show how Dani and Christian’s crumbling relationship distracts them from the glaring warning signs. This positions Pugh’s performance in a perpetual holding pattern of confused looks, pouty breakdowns and moments of self-loathing. That is until the film’s viscerally evocative climax that finally embraces her keen ability to evoke unrepentant rage with one look. But the quick transition feels unearned and by that time the film has entered Wicker Man territory.

Whatever resolve Dani displays in the violently floral crescendo doesn’t forgive Aster’s deeply hubristic vision. It’s a vanity project stretched to the gills with overcooked camera shots that conspicuously blur the boundaries between fantasy and reality. In one instance he quite literally turns the world upside down. All of it points to a filmmaker who thinks very highly of himself, thanks in no small part to the many critics (some of whom are glorified publicists) that have dubbed him the second coming of Stanley Kubrick.

Ironically, the scariest recurring sound in Midsommar (opening Wednesday, July 3) can be heard during its quietest moments. As Dani and company try to catch some sleep in Sweden’s hours of pseudo-darkness, an unseen infant howls relentlessly. The endless cries ricochet off shared living quarters where predator and prey bed down for the night. And without a shred of self-indulgence, horrific feelings come to life.