‘Mine’ is a sandy shitstorm of political grandstanding

Afraid of romantic commitment and harboring some serious daddy issues, neurotic Marine sniper Mike Stevens (Armie Hammer) has effectively repressed multitudes of emotions by delving into dangerous combat missions. In the opening sequence of Mine, a gimmicky war film from first time co-directors Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro, the young marksman is all business waiting for North African terrorists to come into range while blue-collar spotter Tommy (Tom Cullen) cracks wise.

Ironically, it’s Mike who can’t pull the trigger once he realizes the desert rendezvous between high value targets is doubling as a wedding ceremony. Things go south quickly and the two American soldiers find themselves escaping through a sea of sand dunes and landmines. One false move later and Mike’s foot becomes permanently planted on a decades-old ordnance.

Similar to one-location potboilers such as Buried and Open Water, the film forces its lead character into problem solving mode facing the extreme pressure of a ticking clock. Some of the scenarios infuse surrealist flourishes and are fittingly crackerjack, like the moment Mike’s frazzled psyche plants him an oppressive dream state despite several wolves gnawing on his flesh.

Mine eventually gets overtly political, connecting Mike’s mental instability and ideological fatigue with the philosophical ramblings of a traumatized local. This burdensome attempt at duality and substance falls painfully flat, with the dual directors hammering home themes of trauma and guilt as if they were surveying brand new psychological territory.

At times laughably gabby, Mine never recovers from a derelict script that’s awash in cliché. Hammer seems genuinely flummoxed by the more simplistic lines of dialogue, as if midway through the shoot he started to have visions of his own career being blown to shreds. And after being engulfed in this kind of shit sandstorm of a film, it’s hard not to see why.

Mine opens Friday, April 7, at AMC Mission Valley Cinemas.

Opening

Frantz: A German woman whose fiancé was killed in WWI meets a mysterious Frenchman who has a connection to her former lover’s past. Directed by François Ozon.

Going in Style: Three senior citizens played by Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin begin robbing banks after they become desperate for money in post-recession America.

Queen of the Desert: In this period piece, Nicole Kidman stars as an intrepid trailblazer who travels to Tehran and falls into a passionate affair with a British officer played by James Franco. Directed by Werner Herzog.

Smurfs: The Lost Village: Smurfette and her merry band of blue cronies set off into a mysterious forest to uncover a big secret.

The Ticket: Dan Stevens stars as a man who spontaneously recovers his sight, and becomes overwhelmed by the possibilities now open to him. But reevaluating his present circumstances tempts him to betray his loved ones. Opens Friday, April 7, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Void: When police officer Carter (Aaron Poole) discovers a blood-soaked man limping down a deserted road, he rushes him to a local hospital with a barebones, night shift staff. As cloaked, cult-like figures surround the building, the patients and staff inside start to turn ravenously insane. Opens Friday, April 7, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Your Name: A Japanese girl from the countryside begins swapping bodies with a mercurial Tokyo high school boy after meteor showers rain down from the sky. Opens Friday, April 7, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

One Time Only

Sex and the City: The Movie: Basically an episode of the hit television show stretched to fit a feature length film. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: A band of rebel outcasts embark on a mission to thwart the construction of the Death Star. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Napoleon Dynamite: Jared Hess’ iconic comedy takes place in a droll Midwestern town where a listless teenager tries to help his friend win the title of class president. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Ken Cinema.

Wayne’s World: This classic 1992 comedy from Penelope Spheeris follows two slacker friends who try to turn their cable access television show into a mainstream hit. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.