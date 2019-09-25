‘Monos’ leads new releases

× Expand Photo courtesy Neon Rated The “Lord of the Flies” ripoff, “Monos,” takes its name after the revolutionary “organization” who’s provided a gathering place for young child soldier castoffs.

High atop a foggy mountain peak somewhere in South America, the young recruits from a clandestine rebel insurgency train in the art of combat. They have nicknames like “Rambo” and “Wolf”, signifying how their true identities have been permanently stripped in service of the collective. This does not mean they aren’t reckless, sexual and unpredictable when left to their own devices.

Mind-numbingly obvious, the “Lord of the Flies” ripoff entitled “Monos” takes its name after the revolutionary “organization” who’s provided the feeble disciplinary structure for these young child soldier castoffs. Director Alejandro Landes lets the audience know he’s a very serious filmmaker by using arty long takes to fortify the dehumanizing effects of blunt militaristic ideology.

Some of the machine-gun toting soldiers of misfortune start to question their allegiances and the hierarchy of power begins to break down just as Mica Levi’s experimental score kicks into overdrive. Empathy is a punishable offense, while savagery gets rewarded with promotion. The decisions surrounding an American prisoner of war (Julianne Nicholson) being held for ransom complicates matters even more, but every attempt to create tension with this subplot ends up revealing the film’s many faults.

But all of this conflict unfolds inside a carefully constructed bubble of art film cliché and war film symbolism. “Monos” (opening Friday, September 27) wants to be “Full Metal Jacket,” so badly in fact that it even purposefully splits the ponderous recruit/war narrative into two halves that somewhat mirror the hallucinatory trajectory of Stanley Kubrick’s Vietnam War masterpiece.

But “Monos” has nary a clue as to what made that film such a devastating indictment of jingoistic indoctrination, and seems more interested in the hollow symbolism of torture and collateral damage. It’s a perfect example of formal showboating being marketed as vision. Landes must have bruises from all that chest thumping.

Opening

“Abominable:” In this animated adventure, two mischievous teens try to reunite a Yeti with its family. Opens Friday, September 27, in wide release.

“Britt-Marie Was Here:” After discovering that her husband has been unfaithful for decades, a 63-year-old Swedish woman upends her life to start anew coaching a youth soccer team. Opens Friday, September 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

“Give Me Liberty:” When a riot breaks out in Milwaukee, medical transport driver Vic is torn between his promise to get his relatives, a group of elderly Russians, to a funeral and his desire to help Tracy, a headstrong woman in a wheelchair. Opens Friday, September 27, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

“Judy:” Renee Zellweger stars as the famed singer/actor Judy Garland during her fateful final days performing at a cabaret in London. Opens on Friday, September 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool:” A documentary about the life and career of the legendary jazz musician that originally was produced for PBS. Opens on Friday, September 27, at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

“Monos:” High atop a mountain peak in Latin America, teenage soldiers involved with an insurgency train for combat while fighting their urges to rebel. Opens Friday, September 27, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas.

“Ms. Purple:” Korean-American siblings struggle with everyday realities in director Justin Chon’s dream modern day melodrama. Opens Friday, September 27, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

One Time Only

“The Shining:” Stanley Kubrick’s film tracks a writer’s descent into madness while he and his family are staying the winter in an abandoned hotel. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

“Yesterday:” Imagine a world where The Beatles don’t exist. That’s exactly what Danny Boyle’s fantasy musical does. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, to Sunday, September 29, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

“Island Soldier:” A powerful documentary that weaves together the personal stories of Micronesian soldiers serving in the U.S. military, following their journey from the most remote islands in the Pacific to the bitter combat of Afghanistan. Screens at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Ultrastar Mission Valley Cinemas at Hazard Center.

“Snoopy Come Home:” In this 1972 animated comedy, Snoopy leaves his beloved Charlie Brown to visit his original owner Lila, who’s now fallen ill. Screens at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

“The Addams Family:” Raul Julia and Angelica Huston star as the parents of a gothic family trying to conform to modern-day life in this comedy film based on the TV show. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.