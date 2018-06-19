‘Nancy’ showcases Andrea Riseborough’s many talents

× Expand Nancy

When discussing range in modern acting, Andrea Riseborough’s ability to inhabit characters of completely opposite tonal registers represents the most impressive of pendulum swings. One moment she could be performing like the second coming of Gloria Swanson in Nocturnal Animals and the next, she’s personifying unspoken simmering rage as a vengeful IRA mole in Shadow Dancer.

Riseborough’s performance as Nancy Freeman, the eclectic chameleon at the center of Christina Choe’s drama Nancy, exhibits shades of both extremes. At first, the disheveled 35-year-old career temp seems to lie about everything. She edits photos to impress co-workers and creates a false blog to connect with an online crush (John Leguizamo), all to assuage the anguish from living with her sickly and unrelenting mother (Ann Dowd).

After seeing shades of herself in the age-corrected missing persons picture of a young girl, Nancy decides to contact the aggrieved parents hoping to make sense of her own life that’s been defined by maternal scorn. At first, Ellen and Leo (J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi) experience different reactions to their potential prodigal daughter’s return.

The trio of trauma victims spends multiple days together waiting for DNA results to either confirm or deny the miracle that could be a mirage. In the meantime, Choe’s drab-looking film crackles with subtext and possibility, planting doubt whenever the sentimentality grows too pronounced. All three actors explore intricacies of people so badly wanting to cherish the possibility of being set free from pain.

Nancy (opening Friday, June 22, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) watches this process unfold with the aloofness of a discerning house cat. Choe’s approach creates distance from the rubbed raw trauma shared between characters willing to believe a lie instead of face the truth. That being said, it ends exactly where one would expect, with all notions of hope being discarded for more of the same emotional subterfuge.

Opening

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: All the humans who were almost eaten by dinosaurs in the previous film decide to go back and save those same dinosaurs when a volcano threatens to wipe out the famous island of dinosaurs. Did I mention there are dinosaurs? Opens wide on Friday, June 22.

Hearts Beat Loud: Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons star as a father/daughter songwriting duo who make music over the summer before she leaves for college. Opens Friday, June 22, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town: A distraught young rocker fights her away across town after she finds out her ex-boyfriend and best friend just got engaged. Opens Friday, June 22, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Nancy: Andrea Riseborough stars as a tormented thirty-something that thinks she might be the missing daughter of an aggrieved couple in this dark drama from Christina Choe. Opens Friday, June 22, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Summer 1993: After her addict mother dies of pneumonia, young Frida is taken to live with her uncle and aunt in the rural hills of Catalonia. Opens Friday, June 22, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective: Jim Carrey became a star after gracing the screen as an obnoxious pet detective hell bent on solving the case of a missing NFL mascot. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Worldly Girl: In this Italian drama, a devout young Jehovah’s Witness falls in love with an outsider and sees her world changed forever. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

The Big Sleep: Surly detective Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) is hired to save the spoiled daughters of a millionaire who are being blackmailed by unknown culprits. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Schönefeld Boulevard: A teenager girl from a boring German neighborhood meets a cosmopolitan engineer and tries to break free of her suburban hell. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, June 22, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Shakespeare in Love: Before she was insufferable, Gwyneth Paltrow was magical as the muse of that one famous playwright in this multiple Oscar-winning gem. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.