‘Non-Fiction’ is a tedious infidelity drama that lacks bite

Olivier Assayas has been quite a purveyor of ghosts lately. The last few efforts by the former critic-turned-nimble-art-filmmaker—Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper—both deal with crises of artistic expression through the lens of intimate hauntings. Both films used Kristin Stewart’s ever-perplexed face to connect with the great beyond. It’s a brilliant and beguiling construct in which meditations on trauma and genre subversions mesh together in formally mysterious ways.

Such cinematic enigmas are absent from Non-Fiction, Assayas’ blandly shot, new infidelity drama that talks, talks and then talks some more. Set in the modern Parisian literary world currently grappling with the messy transition to digital, the film follows multiple couples as they engage in affairs, lie effortlessly and confront wary premonitions of their future malaise. Gone are the sublime spiritual echoes and jarring temporal jumps of Assayas’ previous work, replaced here with lengthy, circular dialogue sequences about “important” topics like capitalism, artistic ownership and changing technologies.

From the beginning salvo, Assayas makes it clear every conversation will double as a boxing match that mostly ends in a draw. Characters talk over their sparring partner instead of listening or considering different perspectives. Alain (Guillaume Canet) falls into this camp, smoothly uttering opinions with the arrogant certainty of someone who doesn’t have time to waste on diplomacy. He runs an esteemed publishing house that’s successfully embraced the e-book craze, and has shifted the company’s marketing priorities away from art house writers like the sloppy, bearded man child Léonard (Vincent Macaigne).

In Non-Fiction’s sharp opening sequence, the two talk around the truth during an uncomfortable working lunch that reveals just how disconnected they’ve become since the failure of Léonard’s most recent book. If Alain embodies the film’s glibly rapid pace and willful egotism, the slovenly anti-capitalist (in name only) writer Léonard represents a genuine creative in crisis. Despite some obvious cues to the contrary, Léonard still ends their meeting by asking Alain if he is going to publish his follow up. “No,” the man says. “I thought that was clear.”

During a disastrous, sparsely attended book talk later in the film, Léonard is ambushed yet again, coming under fire from some local trolls for using details from his failed marriage in the new novel. Accused of victimizing his estranged ex-wife in the process, he worriedly retorts, “All fiction is autobiographical.” Macaigne’s sweaty, nervous performance is one for the ages because it toes the line between pathetic pretentiousness and endearing confusion with such ease. He alone gives Non-Fiction its spark, and a benchmark for panicked modern anxiety.

Every other character uses an endless array of words to mask the stagnation that has made their relationships feel akin to sleepwalking. Selena (Juliette Binoche), Alain’s renowned actor wife, is unfulfilled with her starring role on a mega-hit Netflix-style cop thriller. Léonard’s better half Valérie (Nora Hamzawi) appears more interested in following her progressive politician boss around the country on campaign trips than listening to her husband’s whiny diatribes. Both women have secrets, but nothing Non-Fiction would deem salacious enough to disrupt the daily grind of silently suffering.

Assayas’ critique of bourgeois semantics and digital addiction ultimately lacks bite, and instead dwells on the obvious emotional contradictions that have populated much of French cinema for decades. These include the tensions between ambition and intimacy, creative expression and financial success.

Despite these tedious narrative tendencies, Non-Fiction (opening Friday, June 7, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) is by no means a disaster. Assayas is one of cinema’s great tightrope artists, balancing between tones and perspectives so that it’s impossible to know just how cynically he views this cast of verbose wayward souls.

The sunny, hopeful final scene would suggest that only new life could jar someone like Léonard out of such a self-imposed funk. But all those sleep-deprived parents out there know that this is just another of life’s booby traps. At least he’s walking into his last ambush with a smile.