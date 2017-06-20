‘Okja’ depicts the symbiotic nature of friendship

× Expand Okja

The great distribution war of 2017 waged between the Cannes Film Festival and Netflix inspired countless industry thinkpieces about how and why and where we should watch movies. Lost in the kerfuffle (or perhaps the covfefe?) were the two movies themselves: Few major critics dedicated extended wordage on Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja or Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), both of which seemed damned to streaming-only release platforms at the time.

Nearly a month later, Netflix has thankfully relented on its puritanical business model, at least in the case of Okja. This ambitious and resilient children’s parable will receive a dual theatrical/digital release in South Korea and the United States on June 28. Los Angeles theaters will provide the closest opportunity to see it big.

Bong’s film takes place in a profit-over-people world not unlike our own—the monolithic Mirando Corporation has decided to rebrand their dire public image by taking on global hunger, concocting a long-game marketing ploy around the breeding of super pigs. CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) touts the company’s organic-friendly strategy in the loony opening sequence, a barrage of verbal hype and visual color that’s about as substantial as a Trump rally. The gist? Farmers from around the world will compete to see who can raise the largest genetically enhanced livestock after a decade’s time.

Quickly flashing forward to that deadline, the film introduces young Mija (the unstoppable An Seo-hyun) romping through dense forest and underbrush with her best friend Okja, a majestic super pig that has the girth of an elephant and the kind demeanor of a puppy. Bong shoots these mostly wordless interactions with tender efficiency, establishing a symbiotic affection between girl and beast that feels rooted in the thick mountain soil. Mija has no frame of reference regarding Mirando’s plot, making her sudden and inevitable separation from Okja all the more crushing.

Furious and defiant, Mija descends onto the urban sprawl of Seoul to save her pet from slaughter. In the kinetic chase scene that follows, she jumps aboard a transport vehicle and becomes entangled with corporate goons and animal rights activists driven by contrasting ideological agendas. Bong’s nimble camera seems caught in a slipstream behind her persistent propulsion. Having grown up in the wilderness, Mija doesn’t understand limits or rules; her brazen pursuit crashes through barriers both literal and figurative, surprising many of her male supporting characters.

Okja is at its best when centered firmly on Mija’s singular quest, but Bong seems determined to provide a larger critique of corporate greed and mindless consumption. The youngster ultimately becomes a pawn in the international chess game between militant activist Jay (Paul Dano) and Mirando’s wide-ranging swath of evil surrogates, both sides trying to appropriate her cuteness in different ways. Satirical overtures regarding the evils of big business and police brutality are messily handled, giving the film a spastic quality that is very unlike Bong’s previous work.

Still, the director’s trademark eccentricities and vital humanism remain intact. Jake Gyllenhaal’s genuinely unhinged portrayal of a squawky hack zoologist is a shorts-wearing demon beckoned from the mind of novelist Hunter S. Thompson. On the flipside, scenes between Mija and Okja transcend dangerous sentimentality, achieving a sublime sense of harmony. Bong ably balances these competing tones.

Fleet-footed and vital, Okja challenges the normalized cynicism proliferated by Lucy’s demented twin: “If it’s cheap, they’ll eat it.” Like Mija, Bong’s strange, beguiling work carves out its own place in a world that often makes little sense. In doing so, the earsplitting noise of partisanship and profit are drowned out by the joyful laugh of a hellion who won’t stop pushing forward.