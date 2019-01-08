‘On the Basis of Sex’ and the origins of RBG

× Expand On the Basis of Sex

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a staunch defender of equal rights for women and men, has been fighting small-minded sexists for nearly six decades. Released in the era of Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh, Mimi Leder’s On the Basis of Sex takes on some added resonance by exploring the lineage of Ginsburg’s professional efforts, beginning with her groundbreaking tenure at Harvard Law in the 1950s.

From the start, Ginsburg (portrayed with fierce vulnerability by Felicity Jones) experiences the subtle, but mostly overt, rage of a patriarchal system being confronted with it’s own damning insecurities. She and her fellow incoming female students are invited to a special dinner by the university’s dean (Sam Waterston) and forced to justify why they are worthy of taking a man’s spot. With a quick retort, Ruth turns the belittling moment into a subversive act of defiance.

Questioning gender roles and their origins remains an integral focus as the film jumps forward in time to the early 1970s. Forced into academia after being blacklisted by New York’s high-powered legal firms, Ginsburg knows that she’s squandering her gifts even as her husband Martin (Armie Hammer), a specialist in tax law, sees his career flourish.

A new case involving sex discrimination against a male caregiver provides Ginsburg the opportunity to challenge ingrained cultural norms. It would be the first major feather in her cap on her long road to the high court.

Up until this point in the film, On the Basis of Sex (now playing at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) has often been a banal and tedious affair, but it then morphs into an engaging exploration of how impassioned arguments mirror the beginnings of social change.

Leder has been most closely associated with crafting sturdy action and disaster films (Deep Impact remains an unsung highlight). But with her first feature in nearly a decade, she illuminates the action of language that is so crucial to Ginsburg’s brilliant long game approach to the law.

Opening:

A Dog’s Way Home: The heartwarming tale of a canine’s 400-mile trek to find her owner. Those allergic to sappy sentimentalism beware. Opens in wide release Friday, Jan. 11.

Hale County This Morning, This Evening: In this highly immersive doc, filmmaker RaMell Ross photographs and films the everyday lives of rural Black Alabamans. Opens Friday, Jan. 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Narcissister Organ Player: Brooklyn performance artist Narcissister explores her family history and how it’s impacted her work in this hybrid documentary. Opens Friday, Jan. 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

On the Basis of Sex: Mimi Leder’s biopic charts the early professional career of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who would eventually be appointed to the Supreme Court. Now playing at Hillcrest Landmark Cinemas.

The Upside: Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart co-star in this drama about a wealthy quadriplegic who befriends his working class Black caregiver. Opens in wide release Friday, Jan. 11.

Vox Lux: In Brady Corbet’s sophomore film, Natalie Portman stars as a tormented rock star whose pop origins date back to her experiences surviving a school shooting. Opens Friday, Jan. 11, at the Digital Gym Cinema.

One Time Only

Zoolander: Ben Stiller plays a burnt out fashion model who is brainwashed into assassinating a politician from Malaysia. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

The Princess Bride: Everyone’s favorite 1980s fairytale stars Cary Elwes as a dashing swordsman who sets out to save his damsel in distress. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12, and at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills. It also screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.