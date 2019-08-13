‘One Child Nation’ harrowingly reflects on recent Chinese history

× Expand One Child Nation

China’s infamous “one-child” policy was adopted in response to the country’s perceived population crisis during the late 1970s. Filmmaker Nanfu Wang remembers the era mostly through propagandistic folk songs, billboards and theater performances.

Her new documentary, One Child Nation, co-directed with Jialing Zhang, seeks to break free of these nationalist mechanisms and understand the social and psychological implications of the policy. By conducting sobering interviews with former family planning officials, nurses and human traffickers, the film paints a dire portrait of forced sterilizations and abortions, abandoned fetuses and rampant misinformation campaigns.

The recurring rationalization from those involved was consistent: “policy was policy.” Some interviewees still feel guilty about their participation. A former nurse tells Wang that she spent nearly three decades traveling the country operating on women against their will. Hoping to atone for her sins, she now helps couples dealing with infertility.

One Child Nation doesn’t stay beholden to one story track, and instead splinters out following a number of different narrative tentacles. Taken as a whole, these tentacles help to encapsulate the tragic scope of China’s authoritarian tactics against women’s reproductive rights. Wang and Zhang carefully explore the human consequences of collective blind faith in ideology, interviewing multiple women who were directly impacted by the policy.

Most of them are decades removed from the traumatic experience, but each confession shows how tangible and raw their respective loss still feels. Such memories are conveniently erased within the censured realm of Communist rhetoric, but within the framework of One Child Nation (opening Friday, Aug. 16, at the Ken Cinema), these women are finally given a voice.

This quietly devastating document is so powerful precisely because it avoids being sensational or overtly critical. Like artist Peng Wang, an interview subject whose work is fixated on the imagery of discarded fetuses, Wang and Zhang cut through the fog of propaganda to embrace a panoramic view of collective trauma that remains deeply personal.

Opening

Blinded by the Light: The rock music of Bruce Springsteen inspires a British teen of Pakistani descent during the austere days of Margret Thatcher’s rule in the 1980s. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, in wide release.

Good Boys: Hoping to attract all those foul mouthed middle school students, this R-rated comedy follows three sixth graders on an epic day away from school. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, in wide release.

Luce: After their adopted son’s feud with his high school teacher grows increasingly tense, a married couple confronts the fact that they may have been living a lie. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, in wide release.

The Angry Birds Movie 2: Your grandma’s favorite phone app gets a big screen sequel that takes the battle between the birds and their green pig enemies to another level. Opens Friday, Aug. 14, in wide release.

The Nightingale: Jennifer Kent’s brazing period epic set in 1820s Tasmania tracks an Irish convict seeking revenge against the British officer. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain and Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?: Roberto Minervini’s documentary portrays a community of Black people during the summer 2017, when a string of brutal killings of young Black men sent shockwaves throughout the country. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?: A family-focused mom (Cate Blanchett) suddenly leaves town after realizing she needs to pursue her creative passions. Opens Friday, Aug. 16, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Underworld U.S.A.: Sam Fuller’s brutal noir is about a young man who plots his revenge against his father’s murderers who’ve since become crime bosses. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla.

An Officer and a Gentleman: Richard Gere plays a hotshot aviator who must finish his Navy Officer training under the guidance of a tough drill instructor played by Louis Gossett Jr. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Goonies: A gang of neighborhood kids set out to find a secret treasure when their family’s homes are threatened with foreclosure. Screens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego.

Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut: Martin Sheen plays a military officer tasked with assassinating a rogue colonel who’s left his post fighting the Vietnam War. Screens at 7:25 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: In one of his most iconic roles, Will Ferrell plays the narcissistic San Diego weatherman who feels threatened when a woman is hired as a news anchor. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.