‘Our Time’ is on uncertain terms with emotional honesty

The narrative conflicts in Westerns are often tied to collisions between civilization and nature. Much of the violence that ensues is connected to the extreme unbridled urges of capitalism, known in the history books as Manifest Destiny. Vast frontiers, untapped natural resources and indigenous cultures represent new revenue streams for the opportunistic white businessman, as they desire to control and monetize what has remained untamed for as long as anyone can remember.

If not a classic example of the Western genre, Carlos Reygadas’ Our Time does feel like a kindred spirit in the sense that it’s a film that also explores obsessive possession. But instead of land or power, it’s a woman’s sense of sexual identity that is being threatened with confinement.

The enigmatic Mexican director also headlines this taxing relationship drama as Juan, a world-renowned poet who decided to turn in his pen for spurs long ago. Living the cowboy life, he owns and operates a bull ranch with wife Ester (Natalia López). Despite their mutual agreement not to be monogamous, their relationship grows increasingly complicated after Ester begins having an affair with another man.

Masculinity likes to exist on its own terms and when those terms are threatened, the masculinity comes lashing out. Juan has mastered the art of passive aggressive jabs, playing the victim one second until it suits him to recklessly judge the decisions and feelings of others.

Importantly, Our Time begins with Juan’s children and his extended family partaking in their own vindictive gender games. Marching through a muddy river, tween boys decide to launch an all out attack on the sunbathing girls. Close by, teenagers casually drink alcohol and flirt under the blistering sun, trying to feel out exactly where they stand with each other.

It seems that these are the innocent dress rehearsals for what Juan and Ester are currently experiencing. Like with all of Reygadas’ challenging works, downfalls seem inevitable and emotions and regrets ripple outward across generations. However, Our Time is explicitly concerned with the adult experience, probably because Reygadas and López are actually married and the film becomes something of a protracted therapy session that explores the couple’s past kerfuffles.

Juan’s internal struggles and insecurities end up mirroring the masculine struggles of many Western characters. Yet, instead of environmental or financial volatility, it deals with emotional chaos and Reygadas positions his character as a something of a stalker who only gets off on seeing his wife in sexual situations that he controls.

Of course, what he can’t control is Ester’s emotional connection with Phil (Phil Burgers), the actual cowboy she has been slowly falling in love with. Their tryst occurs largely off screen until late in the film when Juan confronts them during an uncomfortable pillow talk exchange that devolves quickly. Men are largely ineffectual in Our Time, and this scene in particular reveals why Juan is the gender’s standard-bearer.

Reygadas is known for intimately challenging and visually striking films (Silent Light and Post Tenebras Lux, for example) that use duration to expand upon the nuances of emotional disconnections. He achieves something closer to chamber pieces with this rigorous melodrama about the stifling patterns of insecurity. His flare for formal surrealism and magic takes a backseat to a more lived and numbing experience.

The childlike chaos of Our Time’s opening is shockingly bookended by footage of Juan’s prized animals battling for supremacy. The belt level camera tracks the livestock with the same roving spirit it did the nomadic ruffians, except this time the confrontations lead to brutal violence. Still, compared to Juan’s self-destructive attempts to remake Ester’s sexuality in his own image, the rampaging bulls and their battles to the death seem like the far simpler existence by comparison.