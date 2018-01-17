‘Phantom Thread’ gets into the garment business

× Expand Phantom Thread

Visually precise and gracefully paced, Phantom Thread has all the makings of a gentle melodrama with perfect posture. But don’t let its elegance fool you. Paul Thomas Anderson’s dense portrait of warped love likes to spit venom. It depicts 1950s London as a façade of post-war strength where class and prestige are the only important outward markers of success. Internally, its characters are far knottier beasts of burden, ripe with contradictory impulses and desires that cannot be easily classified.

Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a fussy man who happens to be a genius. As a master dressmaker to European royalty and high society, Woodcock is a craftsman first and a person second. He doesn’t suffer fools, unless they are wealthy enough to be clients. Women are essential to both his business and private life, serving the same function in both sectors: as physical models for measure and study. When they become too infatuated with his talent, Reynolds asks older sister/consigliore, Cyril (Lesley Manville), to send them packing.

Alma (Vicky Krieps) doesn’t fit the mold of the typical Reynolds castaway. When the two meet cute at a countryside restaurant where she’s waitressing, their immediate chemistry infuses his breakfast order with electricity. Knowing glances are exchanged and laughter shared. Before long, Reynolds has spent most of the night fawning over Alma. What comes next is typical of the film’s devilish sensibility—heavy flirtation leads not to sex but an impromptu dress fitting. Reynolds has Alma’s curves on the mind, but not in the way she was expecting.

Phantom Thread deepens and darkens from there. The couple begins a complicated romantic relationship defined by momentum swings. One day he’ll have the upper hand, admonishing her with reckless abandon over something small. In the next, she will seem to crack his strident routine and finicky demeanor. It’s a power struggle based on disruption, and Anderson’s lovebirds are obsessed with clipping each other’s wings.

Jonny Greenwood’s hauntingly minimalist score propels the narrative forward even as Reynolds and Alma reach multiple emotional stalemates. Their frustrations brim beneath the surface, obscured by an obsession with surfaces, textures, secret linings and fabric. Without speaking a word, vindictive statements are communicated through everyday acts. Fashion shows are argument cappers. Kind gestures construe weakness. Cooking becomes an opportunity to experiment with morbid erotica.

If Anderson’s previous feature, Inherent Vice, captured the woozy paranoia of 1970s counterculture California, Phantom Thread is far more tightly wound, as if any false move would burst one of the delicate seams on one of Woodcock’s dress. Much of this tension derives from the astounding dance of wills performed by Day-Lewis and Krieps. Whereas most women retreat from Reynolds’ stubbornness, Alma embraces the challenge of breaking him down because doing so means reclaiming her persona from a man who specializes in fabricating female grace.

Phantom Thread (opening Jan. 19) rarely rushes this process. It is a slow burn of comeuppance, eventually reaching the diabolical equivalent of emotional harmony. Like his enigmatic lead character, Anderson’s an uncompromising artist whose vision takes time and reflection to fully grasp. Alma’s retaliatory tactics are not easily reconcilable, nor is Reynolds’ disdain for intimacy. Watching these two characters collide forces an assessment of our own clandestine, inescapable resentments toward loved ones.

That’s not to say anything of the dead. One ghost in particular influences the way Reynolds sees the world, weighing heavily on his remembrance of the past and how he foresees the future. Alma’s presence beautifully subverts the maternal stranglehold from beyond the grave, disturbing all of the safe mental places he retreats to when life’s artistic process becomes too difficult.

For two decades, Anderson’s films have defied categorization, from the free-flowing porn odyssey Boogie Nights to the visceral capitalistic rage of There Will Be Blood. Phantom Thread might feel more quaint by comparison, but it is every bit the titanic equal to those aforementioned films, and an endlessly superstitious and fickle two-hander about love gone sideways. The devil, as Reynolds might say, is in the stitching.