‘Raw’ guts nuance, relishes shock and awe

× Expand Raw

Raw turns the old adage “you are what you eat” into a bloody millennial nightmare. Destined to be a midnight classic for some, Julia Ducournau’s body horror film takes place at a raucous veterinary college in France (apparently those exist) where unsuspecting freshmen experience ritualistic hazing sessions during their first week on campus. The older students seem to have free rein of the place, drenching their younger colleagues with buckets of blood and forcing them to eat rancid meat.

Despite having alumni parents and an older sibling attending the university, strict vegetarian Justine (Garance Marillier) seems genuinely shocked by the crazy shenanigans unfolding during her first night away from home. Young bodies grind against each other with blaring house music and strobe lights setting a properly manic mood. At first intoxicated by the adrenaline-fueled energy of it all, Justine’s body begins to transform after being shamed into eating raw rabbit kidney by her domineering sister, Alexia (Ella Rumpf).

Initially, the tainting of Justine’s “pure” innards leads to nasty skin hives, sweaty nightmares and the occasional bloody nose. But eventually it creates an insatiable appetite to consume all things—meat, hair and flesh. Confusion over this sudden shift in physical chemistry begins to alter her psychological mindset too, setting the stage for a carnage-heavy descent within a coming-of-age subtext. Identity, gender, sex, addiction and repression—Raw is like a you-call-it for grad school symbolism.

Obviously influenced by the visceral grotesqueness of David Cronenberg’s work, Ducournau favors close-ups of tearing skin and flayed flesh to develop its foreboding tone. The camera refuses to cut away from these images, forcing the audience into a game of chicken with their own gag reflexes. Guess who flinches first. But what’s most horrific is the setting’s pure lawlessness and lack of adult oversight. Only the campus nurse shows anything resembling concern for Justine’s plight. Yet her advice is pragmatic rather than compassionate: “Find yourself a quiet corner and wait it out.”

In turn, a disturbing generational gap develops where the young are left to run amok while older gatekeepers omnisciently judge from beyond the frame. Ducournau’s talent lies in creating an oppressive mood that parallels this evergreen reality. Much of the tone is achieved through the dour set design with jaundiced, messy interiors that match the diseased internal organs of its occupants. One would be hard-pressed to imagine university life as any less inviting.

Like the standard superhero movie, Raw ultimately equates profundity and meaning with world building. Justine’s familial connection at the university alludes to an entire lineage of menacing past experiences and hierarchies that help fuel her chaotic present. As a result, the film becomes an origin story where every formal gut punch is meant to carry added human dimension. Despite Marillier’s extremely committed performance, the film rarely succeeds, shuffling around stock characters that end up verbalizing every thought and emotion.

The word cannibalism is never uttered in Raw, nor does it need to be. Justine’s affliction organically blossoms within the confines of her surroundings as if it were pre-ordained. Alexia understands this best, which would explain the mix of hostile sibling rivalry and sisterly bonding that unspools during the film’s final act, culminating in a tooth-to-tooth battle royal. “Medicine’s not an exact science,” one character calmly says, and Ducournau believes the same to be true about human nature in general.

Raw ends with an exclamation point that presupposes we care enough about Justine’s tortured life for it to make an impact. Instead of inspiring goose bumps, this conclusion feels obvious and anticlimactic, bringing full circle the film’s simplistic goal of subverting genre through shock and awe. Unfortunately, it’s not about the characters but the grandiose themes they come to represent on the surface. Ducournau plays to the fanboys by showing off in this regard, leaving only traces of ambiguity to digest.

Raw opens Friday, March 24, at Landmark Ken Cinema.