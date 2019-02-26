‘Ruben Brandt, Collector’ considers the art of nightmares

× Expand Ruben Brandt, Collector

Nightmares are art, and art is the stuff of nightmares in Milorad Krstić’s wild animated feature debut, Ruben Brandt, Collector. While it takes place in the modern world of cell phones, computer hackers and high capacity machine guns, there’s an undeniable sense that movements of cinema and art history are simultaneously colliding in time.

The imagery is so intense, references to both mediums have seemingly melded together onscreen in the form of noir characters. These characters have Picasso-like warped faces and agile bodies that fly through the air within a cinematic environment where a 3-D woman and a 1-D line can produce a 2-D gangster.

Art therapist Ruben Brandt (Iván Kamarás) is having trouble staying sane amid the chaos. During an opening sequence aboard a fast moving train, he begins having horrifying dreams involving symbols from famous paintings. His four charismatic criminal patients offer to help him reclaim his sanity by stealing each painting from highly secure museums from around the world.

Such a ludicrous and twisty narrative feels like it’s been ripped from a pulpy Cold War-era novel. Subplots involving espionage, clandestine governmental experimentation and back-alley fisticuffs all feature heavily throughout this rambling genre twister.

Ruben Brandt, Collector (opening Friday, March 1, at the Ken Cinema) impressively sustains its heightened momentum. There’s a riveting car chase that sets the tone early with a brazen disregard for physics, and an audacious brawl inside a Tokyo pop art exhibition where every experimental sculpture becomes inadvertently part of the mayhem.

Considering its energy and ambition, Krstić’s film doesn’t always make linear sense; cohesion is not the aim here. Ruben Brandt, Collector is itself a manic compiler of iconography, archetypes, and symbols that have obviously haunted the director for decades. For him, pure madness is the only way out of the rabbit hole.

Opening

Greta: In Neil Jordan’s new thriller, a naïve young city dweller (Chloë Grace Moretz) becomes friends with a mysterious elderly woman (Isabelle Huppert) only to discover her sinister intentions. Opens Friday, March 1, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

The Leisure Seeker: In this road trip comedy, Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star as an elderly couple who do a cross-country trip. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Academy Award-nominated Melissa McCarthy stars as writer Lee Israel, who forged personal letters from high profile celebrities in order to make a living. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

(500) Days of Summer: A greeting card writer played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt suddenly gets dumped by his girlfriend and reflects back on the potential reasons why. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.