‘Sauvage/Wild’ details the troubled life of a sex worker

Selling one’s body usually doesn’t involve selling your mind as well. But Léo (Félix Maritaud) has trouble compartmentalizing the two while working the streets of Paris as a gay sex worker. Unlike fellow hustler Ahd (Éric Bernard), a former fighter who has taken up the life simply to survive financially, Léo seems to enjoy the sexual encounters with strangers for their emotional spontaneity and capacity to inspire empathy.

Occupying nearly every shot of Camille Vidal-Naquet’s sexually graphic debut Sauvage / Wild, the 22-year-old Léo shows none of the youthful vitality his age would suggest. In the opening scene, he’s assessed by a physician for what appears to be a potentially serious illness. But the diagnosis turns out to be a bit of role-playing.

Ironically, Léo actually is in desperate need of medical attention. He experiences intense coughing episodes, looks perpetually feverish and is terribly addicted to crack cocaine among other hard drugs. Whether he recognizes the urgency of these ailments is another matter.

Vidal-Naquet keeps the camera’s gaze close to Léo’s body as it slowly breaks down, as well as to the bodies of the various men who solicit his services. Most of the film’s sex scenes are purposefully unsexy, sometimes even violent. Quiet moments of reflection, on the other hand, have an undercurrent of intimacy.

Sauvage / Wild presents competing physical juxtapositions in very direct ways, and accentuates their grittiness with shaky handheld visuals. There seems to be only two choices to escape this life. Ahd shacks up with an older man who ends up providing him all the security he needs, but at what cost to his freedom? Roaming from experience to experience, Léo has all the freedom in the world but nothing in the way of security.

Vidal-Naquet’s ultimate thesis statement lines up lyrically somewhere in between these two paths, but it ends up feeling like a cop-out. What’s not is Maritaud’s moving performance as a young man trying to find his place in a world made up of different prisons.

Godzilla: King of Monsters: Ancient superspecies like Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah face off in this action epic. Opens Friday, May 31, in wide release.

Ma: Octavia Spencer plays a lonely middle-aged woman who offers her secluded basement to a group of teenagers looking to party. But her motives are anything but honorable. Opens Friday, May 31, in wide release.

Rocketman: Sir Elton John’s early professional years are brought to the big screen in this musical biopic starring Taron Egerton as the piano-playing icon. Opens Friday, May 31, in wide release.

Sauvage / Wild: A gay prostitute in Paris tries to survive on the streets as his body and mind begin to break down in this sexually graphic drama. Opens Friday, May 31, at Landmark Ken Cinema.

The Silence of Others: Family members and friends of those murdered during the four-decade reign of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco form a class action lawsuit against those government officials. Opens Friday, May 31, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Souvenir: In Joanna Hogg’s 1980s-set drama, a young film student becomes romantically involved with an untrustworthy older man. Opens Friday, May 31, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Tomorrow Man: In this modern romantic comedy, an elderly man (John Lithgow) obsessed with the prospect of global collapse meets a woman (Blythe Danner) torn apart by a painful past. Opens Friday, May 31, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas, AMC La Jolla Cinemas, and Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

