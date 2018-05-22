‘Solo’ charms but sorely lacks urgency

× Expand Solo

Volatile and charming, the space bandit known as Han Solo imbues 1977’s Star Wars with its soul. Played by then bit player Harrison Ford, the character’s unpredictable charisma and morally ambiguous code deepens George Lucas’ otherwise earnest space opera. For a blockbuster that sometimes gets mired in corny dialogue and burdensome plotting, Han’s knowing smirk could always be counted on to send the plot back into light speed.

While Mark Hamill obtained first billing as young Luke Skywalker, it was Ford who would rapidly become a superstar. The reasons are more complex than most would suggest. Foremost, his multifaceted performance proved that the dangerous and unpredictable elements associated with New Hollywood acting had mainstream crossover appeal. Robert Downey Jr.’s brazen recklessness in Iron Man is a clear descendant.

Forty years later, Star Wars is a juggernaut brand synonymous with prequels and spinoffs, bloated world building and elaborate marketing. And for their latest cash grab, Disney’s brain trust has unsurprisingly decided to recapture some of that Han magic in hopes of convincing a new generation that once—in a galaxy far, far away—this franchise had some edge.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by milquetoast journeyman Ron Howard and starring a game Alden Ehrenreich as young Han, is a fun if feeble origin spinoff that exists separate from the nine-episode franchise opus but contains multitudinous referential overlap. Part of the film’s appeal relates to its string of meet cutes between Han and iconic characters such as Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), along with expository backstory involving Han’s patented blaster and of course, the Millennium Falcon.

But whatever nostalgia these tender moments of iconography can conjure evaporates under the weight of a derivative heist narrative badly trying to replicate the tension found in Gareth Edwards’ Rogue One, a superior “Star Wars Story.” After escaping the impoverished planet of Corellia, Han teams up with a cocky band of roughnecks led by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) plotting to steal massive amounts of Coaxium fuel for the brutal crime syndicate Crimson Dawn.

Howard covers their initial robbery attempt aboard a gravity defying transport train with surprising verve. Maybe my overall exhaustion with aerial space battles has reached peak levels, but this speedy mountainous chase scene in the snow felt like a welcome respite from the norm, deftly balancing multiple planes of action. Similar energy fuels the gang’s infiltration of an important mining operation, a wacky set piece that gives nervy droid L3-37 (voiced with panache by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) a rowdy showstopper.

Solo (opening on Friday, May 25) peaks midway through its stretched 135-minute running time with these two impressive sequences. Howard’s worst dramatic impulses eventually kick in as themes of revenge and inequality grow more pronounced in what becomes a twist-heavy narrative. It wouldn’t be a Star Wars film without some ham-fisted politics, but the slack incorporation of the classic tyranny vs. freedom dynamic is criminally lazy even by previously set standards.

And despite all of the derivative banter, screen saver imagery and simplistic moralizing, Ehrenreich’s combination of reckless glee and stubbornness endure with the same bravura Ford’s did in the original Star Wars. For those who missed his naïve hoot of a performance in Joel and Ethan Coen’s Hail, Caesar!, Solo will prove this insanely talented young actor is worthy of wider recognition. For once, the capitalist powers that be have cast the right person for the right role.

But Ehrenreich’s bright presence feels like only a minor victory compared to Solo’s low stakes as both cinema and a larger extension of the Star Wars mythology. Sequels may be on the way, but those films will represent just another side-hustle from a media corporation seeking to spread its tentacles faster than the comic book competition. If Disney cared more about content than profit margins, they probably wouldn’t have parted ways with Solo’s original directors (The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller) over creative differences.