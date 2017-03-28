‘Song to Song’ is a backstage pass to the wonder

× Expand Van Redin / Broad Green Pictures Song To Song

All love stories come to an end. Terrence Malick has spent his entire career surveying the weight of this inevitability, creating deeply felt films about forlorn couples tumbling toward heartbreak at the speed of a racing pulse. So much beauty exists in the slow breakdown of emotions that the camera rarely stops surveying for new details. Reconciling this formal vitality with deeply felt melancholy is an essential part of experiencing the filmmaker’s kinetic world-view.

Song to Song, Malick’s monumentally moving new melodrama set against the Austin music scene, shifts focus to examine the beginnings of a modern love story that refuses to be defined by technology or nostalgia. Like moons circling the same planet, BV (Ryan Gosling) and Faye (Rooney Mara) have been drifting through a specific milieu from different perspectives. When the young musicians finally do lock eyes at a pool party, they can hardly handle the instant attraction. Without uttering a word, their bodies momentarily collide, drawn to each other by an unseen magnetic pulse. It’s the beginning of a condensed but powerful courtship that radiates energy and possibility.

But the origins are based on a lie. The philandering music producer Cook (Michael Fassbender) orchestrates the entire meet-cute just to play with his prey. He’s the film’s puppet master and devil figure, someone who consumes talent and contorts reality for fun. Faye describes him aptly: “His hands were in everything.”

During a surreal trip to Mexico that involves drunken brawling and a bird prophet, the three characters form parts of a skewed love triangle that is destined to collapse. Song to Song’s false utopia tricks its young lovers into thinking they are standing on solid ground. When the proverbial shoe finally drops, the couple begrudgingly separates as quickly as they conjoined in the first place. But the sting lingers. Faye instantly knows what she’s lost. “Foolish me.”

Yet Song to Song specializes in beginnings that appear like endings, moving forward at a furious clip. Malick’s camera ping pongs around mosh pits, inside trippy dance clubs and through a series of interiors that range from posh to poor. Faye falls into the arms of a beautiful French woman (Bérénice Marlohe), while BV seduces an older socialite (Cate Blanchett). Cook momentarily fancies (and marries) a naïve waitress played by Natalie Portman, setting the stage for his own demise.

“You get used to drifting,” BV confesses in painful voice over that sums up the entire film. These characters are ultimately slaves to their own bad decisions, and Malick provides a backstage pass to their tortured yearning. Older characters look on from the periphery with wise eyes. Each has experienced the loss of a loved one, understanding the cumulative power of collecting moments and memories. That respect begins to inspire the possibility that BV and Faye might meet once again.

“Mercy was a word I never thought I needed.” Faye’s revelatory words preside over Song to Song’s gorgeous finale, undermining everything Cook comes to represent—illusion, greed and triviality. Harmony is not something earned through persistence; it is earned through forgiveness. What makes Malick such an essential artist is his ability to connect these types of feelings resonating onscreen with those fueling those viewers open to his magic.

Punk rock icon Patti Smith shows up in only a few scenes of Song to Song, but her sage words send ripples throughout this hypnotic melodrama. “We had a life. It was beautiful and difficult,” she says, remembering her marriage to deceased musician Fred Smith. Faye listens intently, feeling the ghostly weight of an enshrined relationship coming back to life. The entire exchange goes by in a flash, but in that instant Malick offers enough proof that love can transcend time.

Song to Song is currently playing at Angelika Carmel Mountain Cinemas and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.