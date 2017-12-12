‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ foreshadows balance in a galaxy far, far away

× Expand Star Wars: The Last Jedi

What sustains a resistance? The Star Wars franchise has spent nearly four decades tip-toeing around the ideological complexities of this question. After all, it’s easier to sell spectacle and melodrama than grapple with deep subtext fueling an endless intergalactic battle between light and darkness. Audiences don’t like thinking too hard about oppression and fascist rule when consuming their Hollywood blockbusters.

Which makes the cinematic nuances and progressive themes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi even more special. Director Rian Johnson—known for his talky high school neo-noir Brick and heady farmhouse sci-fi Looper—seems to have more faith in the mainstream populace than his predecessors. The eighth episode in this classic space opera created by George Lucas is both thoughtfully humane and visually epic. It celebrates the detailed textures of every intricate location, ranging from steep cliffs that line a lonely island temple to the techy innards of space ship corridors.

Picking up where J.J. Abrams’ phoned-in The Force Awakens left off, The Last Jedi (opening Dec. 15) finds young heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) trying to convince master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) for his help in the battle against The First Order. Meanwhile, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the remaining Rebel forces are cornered by a squadron of destroyers under the command of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Faced with imminent destruction, ex-stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and brazen X-wing pilot Poe (Oscar Isaac) hatch a dangerous escape plan.

Taking a page from 1983’s Return of the Jedi, Johnson doesn’t waste time putting multiple plot lines in motion. But unlike that film, Johnson is more interested in developing motivations and consequences within situations where ideology tests resolve. If internal struggles pertaining to faith, family and responsibility rattle these characters psychologically, their elemental surroundings are depicted with a mystical fondness and solitude. Johnson quietly lingers on the flora and fauna of each natural location like no other previous Star Wars film.

The Last Jedi comes to embody this duality—the chaos and peace that lives side-by-side in the galaxy—becoming the first Star Wars film to actually express a visual understanding of what The Force looks and feels like. Each conflict revolves around achieving this balance. Rey and Kylo Ren share a similar question of doubt with their respective faiths. Trigger-happy Poe realizes his gung ho attitude doesn’t equate to sacrifice. Finn’s new friendship with Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), a rebel grunt who ascends to hero status, shifts his priorities in profound ways.

Johnson twirls subplots as effortlessly as Luke does his lightsaber, stitching them together in a mosaic where women and people of color are empowered and represented with dignity. These characters are driving forces for change in a film series where diversity has always been present but never fully recognized.

Since The Last Jedi’s theme is rebirth, it’s not without plenty of heartbreaking loss. Watch Leia fully grasp the mounting causalities from an air battle that goes sideways. See the face of a dying female bomber pilot who manages to drop her payload at the last moment. Johnson settles on these images because they counter our typical mythological understanding of heroism.

Countless other pleasures can be found in The Last Jedi; a brilliantly choreographed lightsaber battle flanked by burning drapes; the otherworldly image of a space ship cut in half; plumes of red drudged up by blasters striking the surface of a salt planet. That each of these exquisite cinematic moments exists in an anti-capitalist, pro immigrant allegory is even more surprising.

So, what is it exactly that sustains a resistance? It’s not just hope, but the reinvention of what hope looks like to disenfranchised peoples. It is through their eyes that The Last Jedi sees a future where a galaxy far, far away may finally find permanent harmony.