‘Step’ to the rhythm of change

Amanda Lipitz’s rousing documentary Step, which follows three different teenage girls from a Baltimore high school dance team over the course of their senior year, takes place in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death and the riots that followed. While the cost of police violence on black bodies is often recognized (sometimes in the dance performances themselves), the film functions more as a portrait of personal and collective accountability standing in defiance of oppressive social realities that demoralize the subjects on a daily basis.

Attending the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, a public charter school known for its mission of obtaining a 100-percent college acceptance rate for graduating seniors, the trio are key members of the step team, the school’s hip-hop dance troupe that has long struggled with consistency and focus.

Blessin Giraldo, the group’s charismatic and volatile captain, is a natural performer who struggles with prioritizing studies over socializing. Meanwhile, fellow step dancer Cori Grainger refuses to make excuses for any hardships she encounters and is determined to be her class’ valedictorian and eventually attend Johns Hopkins University. There are also Tayla Solomon’s frustrations with her overprotective mother.

Teachers, coaches and guidance counselors act as surrogates connecting the dots between success and responsibility. In the case of Blessin, these educators are the only ones providing a safety net for a troubled young woman on the verge of going down the wrong path. Lipitz bridges the efforts of educators with those of each stressed-out parent, who in their own ways become the emotional backbone of the film.

Step, which opens Friday, Aug. 11, pays respect to the small decisions and conversations that help empower disenfranchised families to break free from crippling cycles of poverty and fear. During the school’s commencement ceremony, one student has written “Black Girl Magic” in glitter on the top of her graduation cap. If education is power, then personal expression can be a spellbinding force for change.

Opening

A Life in Waves: This documentary explores the life and innovations of electronic music pioneer and sound creator for Atari and Coca Cola ads, Suzanne Ciani. Opens Friday, Aug. 11, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Annabelle: Creation: The possessed doll returns to wreak havoc on the life of her creator, his wife and a visiting nun.

Brigsby Bear: A young man who lives underground is obsessed with a children’s television show that is his only window into the outside world.

The Fencer: A young Estonian fencer flees from the Russian secret police and tries to start a new life in his hometown. Opens Friday, Aug. 11, at the Ken Cinema.

The Girl Without Hands: Inspired by a fairy tale from The Brothers Grimm, this hand-drawn animated feature is about a young woman who must try to escape the devil after being betrayed by her father. Opens Friday, Aug. 11, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Glass Castle: Based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls, this drama tells the story of a young girl who comes of age in a dysfunctional family led by an eccentric artist (Naomi Watts) and an alcoholic father (Woody Harrelson).

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature: A group of frantic animals led by Surly the squirrel try to save their hometown from becoming an amusement park.

The Untamed: In Amat Escalante’s new film, a family unit is dismantled by their discovery of several secrets, including the presence of an extraterrestrial creature. Opens Friday, Aug. 11, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Wind River: An FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) teams up with a game tracker (Jeremy Renner) to solve a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation.

One Time Only

Friday: Two friends (played by Ice Cube and Chris Tucker) scramble to come up with the money to pay back a scary drug dealer in South Central Los Angeles. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Harold and Maude: Hal Ashby’s seminal ‘70s romance depicts the relationship between an eccentric teenager (Bud Cort) who likes to fake his own death and a lively septuagenarian (Ruth Gordon). Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Athenaeum Outdoor Patio in La Jolla.

Raising Arizona: Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter play a distraught young couple who are hell bent on having a baby by any means necessary in Joel and Ethan Coen’s slapstick comedy. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Breakfast Club: Five high school outcasts form a strong bond while attending detention on the weekend. Screens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Street Food Cinema in Ruocco Park, San Diego.

Pretty Woman: Richard Gere’s wealthy socialite tries to woo Julia Roberts’ working girl with a heart of gold. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, at Cinema Under the Stars.

Point Break: In Kathryn Bigelow’s striking crime film, a young FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) infiltrates a gang of bank robbers who are also thrill seeking daredevils. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.