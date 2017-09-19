‘Stronger’ simplifies a harrowing recovery process

× Expand Stronger

Once upon a time, David Gordon Green was the future of independent filmmaking. His one-two punch of 2000’s George Washington and 2003’s All the Real Girls announced the Arkansas-born auteur as a major new talent. The former is an achingly lyrical exploration of childhood trauma, while the latter remains one of the decade’s great weepies. Both are tender coming-of-age films that have their own distinct style and sensibility regarding the cyclical disappointments of young adulthood, urgent and alive in ways that would draw stylistic comparisons to Terrence Malick.

In the years since, Green’s career has taken on multiple identities and many deviations in tone, with the director embracing genres both mainstream and eclectic. There are stoner romps (Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter), sweaty southern gothics (Undertow, Joe, Manglehorn) and topical satires (Our Brand is Crisis), but few have felt as free as his early work, possibly because the later films were often snakebit by the constrictions of conventional Hollywood storytelling.

With Stronger, a middling biopic that examines the emotional and psychological trauma of the Boston Marathon bombing through the experiences of survivor Jeff Bauman (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), Green finally seems at peace with his newfound identity as a non-descript studio journeyman. Visually, the film is inert and indistinguishable from any other preachy movie-of-the-week. Even more troubling, the story has a strong nationalist streak that refuses to complicate the ways in which extreme ideology can breed both terrorist acts and reactionary fearmongering.

The seemingly low stakes of Jeff’s run-of-the-mill life are established in the film’s opening moments. Costco worker by day, he spends off hours drinking heavily with his cartoonish family members at a local bar. There he runs into ex-girlfriend Erin Hurley (Tatiana Maslany), who just happens to be raising money the day before running in the Boston Marathon. In an attempt to win her back, Jeff shows up the next day at the finish line with sign in tow immediately before the explosions take place. Short and stunted, these early character-building scenes fail to build enough convincing context, and lack the necessary intimacy that would make Jeff’s later struggles convincingly moving.

Unlike Peter Berg’s misguided Patriots Day, Green doesn’t capitalize on building suspense leading up to the bombing. Instead, it occurs from Erin’s vantage point as she approaches Jeff’s location. The frenzied carnage is kept off-screen and viewed briefly through television footage (only to later return through gruesome flashbacks).

More important are the details of recovery and the aftermath of a life nearly lost. Scenes inside trauma units and hospital waiting rooms are infused with anger and panic, before they slowly transition to a numbing sense of reality. In the film’s most stunning shot, Erin and Jeff (now a double amputee) embrace in the foreground as nurses unwrap the bandages from his wounds in shallow focus.

Throughout Jeff’s long and tumultuous recovery process, Stronger tries its best to stay personal instead of political. In the following weeks, Jeff grows increasingly uncomfortable embodying the “Boston Strong” symbolism with which his struggle has become synonymous. Erin’s guilt causes her to make life changes that cause an even deeper rift in their relationship.

Stronger, which opens Friday, Sept. 22, gives Jeff and Erin the space to navigate this prickly emotional terrain. But the same can’t be said for members of his family, most notably matriarch Patty (Miranda Richardson) who never transcends the moniker of walking drunken cliché. The other Baumans are depicted as distractions and comedy relief. They construct what equates to a universe of blue-collar stereotypes that further isolates the central couple from attaining depth. They also come to evoke the right-wing rage of anti-Muslim sentiment seen in the film’s emotional Red Sox game climax where a distraught young man praises Jeff’s courage through a jingoistic rallying cry. It is here that the film reveals its troubling true self, and Green succumbs to the worst impulses of an opportunist embracing the lowest common denominator.