‘Summer 1993’ complicates the adolescent grieving process

Even with only half of 2018 in the books, young actors have already had a banner year. Charlie Plummer’s frayed bundle of kindness and panic infuses Lean on Pete with singular vulnerability, giving America’s current economic frustrations a human face. Then there’s Pio Amato’s opportunistic ragamuffin who gets caught in a whirlpool of crime and poverty and becomes the poster boy for cyclical trauma in the Italian melodrama A Ciambra

Laia Artigas deserves to be mentioned in the same breath for her beguiling lead performance in Summer 1993. As six-year-old Frida, the central figure anchoring Carla Simón’s wonderful coming-of-age debut, she strikes an otherwise difficult balance between repressed anxiety and sprightly curiosity. Confused at how exactly to process the recent death of her addict mother, Frida remains stuck between blissful naiveté and intense grief.

As the title suggests, Summer 1993 depicts merely one chapter in Frida’s short life, albeit a crucial one. Early on, Simón mirrors the transitional nature of her character’s difficult situation with fragmentary sequences pieced together over time. Family members come and go, other children gleefully play, and Frida mostly watches from the sidelines. Her perspective of the adult world is always heightened but incomplete, broken apart by instability and external stress. Throw in a jarring change of scenery, and a clash between denial and acceptance seems inevitable.

Frida begrudgingly travels with her uncle Esteve (David Verdaguer) and his wife Marga (Bruna Cusí) to their farm deep in the mountains of Catalonia. She spends days roaming through sprawling jungle paths and crooked creeks with only her young cousin Anna (Paula Robles) for company. Nature offers welcome respite from anxiousness felt by her new surrogate family, all of whom seem to realize with each passing day that raising a traumatized child is an incredibly fragile balancing act and one that comes with many frustrations.

Unlike so many other films about young people coming to terms with change, Summer 1993 presents familial conflict as an organic (but not unsolvable) byproduct of new experiences. Marga and Frida butt heads over the smallest disruptions, and Simón makes this ongoing tension the film’s core human dilemma. Difficulties of starting anew don’t just apply to one character, but to everyone who must deal with the implications of welcoming an outsider into the fold of family.

Patience becomes the great equalizer. For Frida, she stubbornly places tributes at a makeshift shrine for her mother, returning every night to find these objects have moved or disappeared. But this is not a film about ghosts or premonitions. Summer 1993 frames its poetic lyricism as a sly undercurrent of burgeoning identity, something adults like Marga cannot see in the first place. Instead, she offers Frida stability and strength.

Artigas navigates her character’s prickly limbo with the confidence of a seasoned professional. Frida exhibits traits of a faultless youngster, trying on large amounts of makeup and playing dress up all while willfully romping through the garden. But she can also be conniving and malicious, like when she selfishly leaves Anna unattended in the woods. With such contradictions at play, Simón explores why children and adults are equally capable of emotional fluctuation under a stressful confluence of events.

Summer 1993 concludes in mesmerizing fashion with a beautiful release of unchecked human sentiment that's neither forced nor rushed. Equilibrium might not be something any family can ever truly achieve, but harmonious understanding always remains attainable. In the most generous of ways, Simón's sun-kissed drama respects a child's complex emotional experience without compromising its poetic simplicity. If only more American films showed the difficulties of growing up with such quiet esteem.