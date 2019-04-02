‘Sunset’ anticipates WWI with a riveting tale of family trauma

× Expand Sunset

Írisz Leiter (Juli Jakab), the stoic central character occupying nearly every single frame of László Nemes’ Sunset, joins a short list of cinematic disruptors whose very presence upends the lives of each person they encounter. Not a shit-stirrer in the vein of Jack Nicholson’s foul-mouthed P.I. Jake Gittes in Chinatown, Jakab’s Leiter is nevertheless a tenacious force trying to uncover information regarding her family’s mysterious past traumas.

On the streets of Budapest in 1913, the Leiter family name evokes distinction and scandal, a motif repeated throughout multiple conversations taking place at various decibels around town. Before their tragic death in a house fire when Írisz was just 2 years old, her parents were the proprietors of a world-renowned hat store that had since fallen under the control of an enterprising capitalist named Brill (Vlad Ivanov).

In the film’s tight opening shot, a literal veil is lifted to reveal Írisz’s stoic visage as she poses as a customer while one of the store’s many attractive female milliners fits her for a headpiece. Moments later, she reveals her true identity to one of the retail managers Zelma (Evelin Dobos), causing a surprising commotion during the company’s pivotal anniversary week celebration.

Cinematographer Mátyás Erdély employs a long tracking shot to follow Írisz through the store’s winding catacombs. Fluid camera movements like this one give Nemes the opportunity to juxtapose the fragile spatial distance between foreground and background, even repeatedly racking focus between the two in a single shot. It also fixes the camera’s gaze to a character who is constantly trying to get her bearings straight in a volatile and unfriendly locale.

As Írisz tries to piece together the alliances, vendettas and deceptions that make up this sandbox of Eastern European rot, class division becomes a central and disorienting theme. Ornate artifices of the Leiter’s hat store, and the elite clientele it serves, are monuments to an ever-expanding opulence that encases the royalty of the time in a bubble separated from reality. Contrast this with the experiences of coachmen and servants who occupy barren domiciles and it’s not surprising that Budapest seems on the precipice of outright civil war.

Sunset follows Írisz closely as she tries to become an active participant in her own destiny. She often fails to do so, instead getting caught up in the currents of unrest that eventually stain the cobblestones red.

With this epic, deep dive into local politics, corruption and dissolving social institutions, Nemes foreshadows the dynamic shifts in socio-political hierarchies that would eventually be exposed in World War I. These seismic ripples would be felt throughout the 20th century, but even before the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his pregnant wife Sophie in Sarajevo, Europe’s tinderbox had long been ready to blow. Írisz functions as the match that lights the fuse.

Having now directed two features, Nemes has resurrected a rigorous, close-contact formalism that positions the viewer side-by-side with the protagonist. With this, they are able to bear witness to the onscreen horrors in one shared perspective. 2015’s Son of Saul takes place inside a Nazi concentration camp, depicting in great detail the personal atrocities that history prefers to generalize under the umbrella of the Holocaust.

While Sunset isn’t as grueling, it still demands that each corner of the frame be examined with the attention of an investigator. Sometimes the image will capture only a glimpse of what Írisz sees, while at other times, the soundtrack provides only clues to the violence and mayhem heard off-screen. This creates long stretches of confusion and menace; the film is sometimes far too obtuse in its narrative acrobatics.

Still, with Sunset (opening Friday, April 5, at the Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) Nemes has created an effectively brutal allegory about the local origins of national destruction. The relentless death that would come just one year later is prefaced by Írisz’s numbingly brutal quest to illuminate her identity in a world that teeters on self-destruction. By the end, she feels most at home when caught up in the fray of chaos, ready for a battle that hasn’t yet started.