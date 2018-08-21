‘Support the Girls’ confronts bro culture on its own turf

× Expand Support The Girls

Sports bars are constructed to be aggressive spaces. Within tackily designed interiors that reek of dank beer, patrons act foolishly in the name of competition, consume excessive amounts of alcohol and ogle the female body. Attractive servers, sometimes donning scantily clad uniforms, usually receive the brunt of this obtrusive affection. The typical rationale in favor of their subjugation goes something like this: Flirting with customers means higher tips, essentially reversing the power dynamic of modern masculinity for economic reasons.

Insecure and confident men alike can co-exist within this environment because its very purpose is to flatter all versions of the sensitive male ego. Hollywood has rarely critiqued the bro culture of sports bars and chain restaurants, choosing instead to frame these antics through the lens of juvenile buffoonery. Films like Waiting... or The Slammin’ Salmon treat gender inequality and misogyny as punch lines.

Well, Support the Girls begs to differ. Andrew Bujalski’s fascinating new indie comedy, set inside an Austin watering hole called Double Whammies (essentially a dressed down Hooters), focuses entirely on the women who run it. Each verbal harassment, leering look and puffing chest suffered is experienced from the female perspective. This strips bad behavior of any amusing qualities, proving that all forms of machismo is just cowardice in disguise.

As bar manager and resident employee whisperer, Lisa (Regina Hall) spends most of her waking hours making sure Double Whammies stays afloat. On this particular day she’s planned a car wash fundraiser to help support the legal fund of a waitress who broke her abusive boyfriend’s leg the night before. Support the Girls follows Lisa throughout one tumultuous day where she deals with a thief stuck in an air duct, an employee’s childcare issues and an ornery boss (James LeGros) that wants her gone.

Challenges both minor and major begin to overlap, swooping Lisa up into a whirlwind of stress. Danyelle (Shayna McHayle, aka musician Junglepussy) and Maci (Haley Lu Richardson), two of the bar’s most reliably honest servers, encourage her to stay committed to a business that’s never returned the favor. Bujalski balances these subplots by staying focused on Lisa’s leadership role in them all. While she gains respect and love from her employees by offering them protection and guidance, it’s clear all of the responsibility has taken a toll.

Lisa’s exhaustion correlates with the mosaic of men in her life (both professionally and personally) who are consistently weak. “Sad dudes is my business,” she says to one of her subordinates. But depressed drunks are the least of her worries; the sexist bikers and entitled yuppies that throw tantrums are the real concern. Lisa, Danyelle and Maci all step up to these bullies at one point. So does Bobo (Lea DeLaria), the kind-hearted regular who steps up to defend the women when all the men fail to act.

As a gleefully unpretentious ode to the importance of respecting women, Support the Girls is the spirit animal to Gregory Jacobs’ Magic Mike XXL. Both are hang-out movies with very little interest in traditional plot mechanics. They thrive on the genuine feelings of characters facing uncertain professional futures. One reflects how the male body can selflessly please women with no strings attached, while the other uses the female body to subvert the worst societal impulses and expectations men have about sex.

Support the Girls (opening Friday, Aug. 24, at the Landmark Ken Cinema), never references this subtext through dialogue, opting instead to surround Lisa and company with images of masculinity run amok. No better example exists than the corporate headquarters of Man Cave, the corporate chain to Double Whammies’ mom-and-pop outfit. While interviewing for a new job, Lisa experiences the slick streamlining of gender bias made profitable. Only screaming into the void makes sense at this point. Lisa, Danyelle and Maci do just that in the film’s empowering final scene, releasing their collective anger together as friends.