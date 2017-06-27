‘The Beguiled’ turns flirtations into acts of war

× Expand The Beguiled

Not far from the Virginia battlefield where Union and Confederate soldiers wage war daily, The Beguiled lies quietly in wait. If the booming cannons and rifle fire represent a man’s world gone to shit, the film’s central setting—an all-girls seminary tucked away deep in the woods—depicts a woman’s gaze indefinitely stuck in the mud. Director Sofia Coppola has made a career of analyzing the connection between societal oppression and female boredom, but this is the first time the motif has turned poisonous.

An angelic camera descends into this hazy pink purgatory while a young girl scours for mushrooms, humming what sounds like a lullaby. Colorful lens flashes make this a subjective, peaceful space. Caught up in her own world, Amy (Oona Lawrence) almost misses the “blue belly” soldier lying wounded by a tree. Instead of running away, she decides to bring John (Colin Farrell) back to her school for triage.

Only five women remain. Headmaster Martha Farnsworth (Nicole Kidman) acts swiftly, sequestering John in the music room. Edwina Dabney (Kirsten Dunst), the school’s last teacher, curiously monitors him while oldest student Alicia (Elle Fanning) makes doe eyes in passing. Coppola makes John’s arrival an event that stirs something inside of every woman.

But The Beguiled, a reimagining of Don Siegel’s 1971 original starring Clint Eastwood, is no masculine fantasy. John attempts to capitalize on this increased attention for his own gain. Flirtations eventually become acts of war, and broken promises carry deep consequences. Avoiding the slow motion pop rock sensibility of her past work, Coppola keeps the proceedings tight, like Martha’s perfect stitch work.

Calling this sweaty hothouse melodrama, which opens Friday, June 30, an allegory for the Civil War itself would be misleading. It’s more concerned with the overlap between gender and ideology, and how one can be used to hobble the other. “There’s nothing more dangerous than a Southern woman with a gun,” says a passing Confederate grunt. Coppola masterfully complicates the many valid reasons why.

Opening

Baby Driver: Ansel Eigort plays a talented young getaway driver who is coerced into working for a crime boss in Edgar Wright’s musically inclined action film.

Despicable Me 3: Steve Carell is back as the animated tyrant/parent Gru, who must navigate the tricky experience of meeting his long-lost twin brother.

I Am the Blues: From the juke joints to the church, up the mountain and down the bayou, this documentary transports you to the Mississippi crossroads together with the last legends of the blues. Opens Friday, June 30, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Letters From Baghdad: This documentary looks at how Gertrude Bell, a powerful woman in the British Empire, shaped the historical direction of modern Iraq after WWI. Opens Friday, June 30, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Moka: This French thriller follows a grieving mother (Emmanuel Devos) who pursues the couple who she thinks killed her son in a hit-and-run. Opens Friday, June 30, at the Ken Cinema.

The Bad Batch: In a near-future dystopia, all prisoners and outcasts are exiled in the Texas desert, where two very different communities emerge. One young woman tries to survive in the middle. Opens Friday, June 30, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Big Sick: This modern romantic comedy follows the complicated relationship between a Pakistani comedian (Kumail Nanjiani) and his girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) who falls deathly ill from a mysterious infection.

The House: Bad parents (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) start an illegal gambling den in their basement in order to make up for their daughter’s lost college fund.