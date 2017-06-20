‘The Big Sick’ addresses real life anxieties of modern love

× Expand The Big Sick

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Amazon reportedly purchased the distribution rights to The Big Sick for 12 million dollars. It was a shockingly high amount for a modest romantic comedy with no bankable stars. But this gamble makes perfect sense after viewing the film, which is both a subversive take on the responsibility of emotion and very, very entertaining. That sort of combination is a rare bird.

Actor Kumail Nanjiani and producer Emily V. Gordon co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on their real life rollercoaster relationship that survived deep cultural challenges and one bafflingly long illness. Fittingly, the sharp dialogue functions like a shield for the constant state of anxiousness that follows.

When struggling stand up comic Kumail (Nanjiani) and graduate student Emily (Zoe Kazan) meet-cute in a bar, neither really wants a long-term commitment. But the sparks fly nonetheless. Lust turns into genuine affection, complicating Kumail’s relationship with his traditional Pakistani family who are incessantly trying to negotiate an arranged marriage. Things get even murkier after Emily falls prey to a mysterious infection, forcing doctors to place her in a medically induced coma.

From here, The Big Sick, which opens Friday, June 28, quickly evolves into strangely paced narrative about the pressures of family and casual racism, not to mention the adult decisions that invariably interrupt romantic fantasy. Director Michael Showalter (Hello, My Name is Doris) frames the action in standard set-ups with flat lighting, relinquishing most of the creative control to his talented performers. Holly Hunter and Ray Romano, who play Emily’s distraught parents, are particularly adept at personifying gradations of grief.

Despite the seemingly downer subject matter, The Big Sick is indeed very funny and moving, if slightly bloated. Many of the best jokes help complicate the social purgatory first generation Americans may experience while trying to break free from the limitations of tradition.

Opening

Burden: Timothy Marrinan and Richard Dewey’s documentary looks at extreme artist Chris Burden’s works and private life with an innovative mix of still-potent videos of his 70s performances. Opens Friday, June 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary: This thought-provoking, uplifting and powerful film looks at the life and work of jazz giant John Coltrane, an outside-the-box thinker whose boundary-shattering music continues to impact and influence people around the world. Opens Friday, June 23, at Ken Cinema.

Family Life: In this Chilean dramedy, a distant relative house sits for a couple while they vacation in France. During his stay, he makes the house his own and falls for a local woman. The two develop a domestic routine that is threatened by the impending return of his family. Opens Friday, June 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Hearing is Believing: This uplifting documentary film introduces the world to musical prodigy Rachel Flowers, a young woman who lost her eyesight as a newborn but has perfect pitch. Opens Friday, June 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Okja: Bong Joon-ho’s new adventure film follows a young South Korean girl who descends from the mountains to save her best friend, a genetically enhanced super pig created by a corrupt multi-national corporation using the world hunger crisis to make huge profits. Begins digitally streaming Wednesday, June 28 on Netflix.

The Big Sick: Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star in this subversive romantic comedy about a Pakistani-American stand up comic whose girlfriend falls prey to a mysterious disease and is placed in a medically induced coma.

The Exception: A German soldier played by Jai Courtney tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm (Christopher Plummer) in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman during his investigation.

The House on Coco Road: This film tells the story of a young family that moves to Grenada to escape racial tensions of Oakland only to become embroiled in the US mandated military invasion. Opens Friday, June 23, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Transformers: The Last Knight: Michael Bay returns with his fifth installment of the mega blockbuster series about a group of shape shifting robots who help Mark Wahlberg save the world from other shape shifting robots. Sounds fun right?

One Time Only

Grease: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this classic musical as high school sweethearts from opposite sides of the tracks. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Suspicion: Cary Grant and Joan Fontaine star in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller about a young heiress who begins to suspect her charming new husband is plotting her murder. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Pretty in Pink: Molly Ringwald’s moody teenager has to choose between a guy named Duckie (yes!) and a guy named Blane (no!). Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Christine: In John Carpenter’s vehicular masterpiece, a defaced cars begins killing anyone who gets between she and the owner. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

My Neighbor Totoro: Two girls who’ve recently moved to the forest begin having adventures with wondrous spirits. Screens at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Arclight Cinemas in La Jolla.

Spaceballs: Mel Brooks takes aim at the Star Wars franchise with this hilarious spoof. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.